Kristijan Kahlina Saves Charlotte FC's Season with PK Save

Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







It felt a little bit like deja vu.

On the brink of playoff elimination in game two, like Charlotte FC were in 2024 against Orlando City, The Crown headed to a penalty kick shootout to try and save their season.

Like in 2024, Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristian Kahlina came up huge with a penalty kick save.

After a 0-0 draw, which featured clear-cut chances on both ends, a 7-6 penalty shootout win will force a third match at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, November 7, at 7:00 p.m.

The future of the season, though, looked in doubt when Ashley Westwood's attempt was saved by NYCFC and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese.

Hope was sparked, though, when NYCFC forward Julián Fernández shot wide and leveled the shootout score.

The two teams would trade punches, with the next six Charlotte FC players converting their penalty kick attempts. In the eighth round, after Nathan Byrne converted his attempt, Kahli came up with the save that ended the match and sent the series back to the Fortress.

Kahlina came up huge in regular time, too, making five saves that kept New York City FC off the scoresheet on their home turf.

Despite not scoring a goal in the first two matches, like in 2024, Charlotte FC have a chance to advance to face the Philadelphia Union in the second round of the Audi MLS playoffs.

The decisive third match between The Crown and New York City FC will take place on Friday, September 7 at 7:00pm ET.

