Sporting Kansas City Honored with Dotte Proud Recognition by Mayor Tyrone Garner

Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City was honored with a Dotte Proud recognition by Mayor Tyrone Garner and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS during Thursday's Commission Meeting.

"We recognize individuals and organizations that have really done great things here in Wyandotte County and have really been a key part to making Wyandotte County something uniquely special," said Garner.

"This Dotte Proud initiative was created really to shine a light on the people, organizations and businesses that make Wyandotte County stronger," said Irene Caudillo, Chief of Staff to Mayor Garner. "Wyandotte County is home to a powerful lineup of sports and entertainment that captures the heart and energy of our community from the high speed thrills of NASCAR at Kansas Speedway to the world-class soccer action of Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. The county proudly hosts events that draw fans from across the nation...Together, these teams and venues showcase the best of Wyandotte County, the best of its competitive spirit, community pride and a shared love for sports that unite and inspire Wyandotte County."

Sporting Kansas City's Chief Financial Officer Collin Thomas and Chief Marketing Officer Sandra Moore were in attendance in the City Hall Commission Chambers to accept the award.

"We are so excited for this award," said Thomas, a graduate of Sumner Academy of Arts and Science in Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools. "We very much appreciate this recognition."

Caudillo presented the Dotte Proud recognition to Sporting Kansas City with the following remarks.

"Sporting Kansas City is much more than a Major League Soccer team. It's a dynamic cultural and economic force that is rooted right here in Wyandotte County," said Caudillo. "As an original member of MLS since its inaugural season in 1996, Sporting KC has built a legacy of excellence and community pride...With seven major championships and 20 playoff appearances, Sporting KC ranks among the most successful clubs in MLS history. At the heart of this success is Children's Mercy Park, a world-class soccer-specific stadium seating 18,467 passionate fans and they regularly draw crowds exceeding 20,000. The iconic venue has become a cornerstone of Kansas City, Kansas, fueling significant economic growth over the past 15 years and establishing the area as a hub for soccer and community gatherings.

"Sporting KC's commitment extends beyond the professional level through MLS NEXT Pro club Sporting KC II and a robust academy system featuring teams from U-15 to U-18. The club nurtures young talent with a goal of developing future professional players. The Sporting Kansas CIty Academy and the Center of Excellence provide pathways for youth athletes to grow both on and off the field.

"The Sporting Club ownership group, led by the Illig and Patterson families since 2006, has invested in world-class soccer facilities including Compass Minerals National Performance Center, further solidifying Kansas City's reputation as a soccer powerhouse. Looking forward, Kansas City's role as one of the 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup positions the region to shine on a global stage. Known as the Soccer Capital of America, Kansas City punches far above its weight - ranked 31st in market size but stands shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the country's largest cities in soccer influence and passion.

"Sporting Kansas City continues to inspire pride, create jobs, drive tourism and unite fans with a world-class sports experience. They are firmly rooted in the heart of Wyandotte County and proudly carry the spirit of our hometown on a national stage."







