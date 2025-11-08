Miller, Ramos Jr., Vanney, Garcia Called up For U.S. U-19 and U-17 Men's National Team Training Camps During November FIFA Window

Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy Academy products Harbor Miller, Ruben Ramos Jr., and Dylan Vanney were each named to the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team roster for training camp during the November FIFA Window. Additionally, Vinny Garcia was named to the U.S. U-17 Men's National team training camp roster during the window.

The U-19 MNT (2007) will head to Wrexham, Wales to train and participate in the UEFA U-19 Youth Tournament from Nov. 10-18 as the group of players continues the path toward qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The USA will face Germany on Nov. 12 at Hops & Barley Community Stadium in Ryl (4:30 p.m. local / 11:30 a.m. ET), take on hosts Wales on Nov. 15 at STÃ ÂK Racecourse, the home of Wrexham AFC (2:30 p.m. local / 9:30 a.m. ET) and close out the tournament against Japan on Nov. 18 (11 a.m. local / 6 a.m. ET).

The U-17 MNT (2009) will be led by U-16 Boys' National Team head coach Alex Aldaz and will train from Nov. 10-18 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Continuing in the preparation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, the U-17 MNT will play three friendlies in Dubai, taking on England on Nov. 13 (5 p.m. local; 8 a.m. ET) at Shabab Al Ahli Stadium, before taking on Australia on Nov. 15 (3:30 p.m. local; 6:30 a.m. ET) and Ivory Coast on Nov. 18 (11 a.m. local; 2 a.m. ET) in closed-door friendlies.

U.S. U-19 MNT (2007) ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN):

Goalkeepers (2): Zackory Campagnolo (Colorado Rapids; Fort Myers, Fla.), Kayne Rizvanovich (Minnesota United; Mettawa, Ill.)

Defenders (7): Christopher Applewhite (Nashville SC; Waldorf, Md.), Andrew Baiera (New York City FC; Darien, Conn.), Tristan Brown (Columbus Crew; Novi, Mich.), Dominik Chong-Qui (Atlanta United FC; Alpharetta, Ga.), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy; Brea, Calif.), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union; Hershey, Pa.), Chibuike Ukaegbu (Sacramento Republic; Roseville, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Snyder Brunell (Seattle Sounders; Kirkland, Wash.), Colin Guske (Orlando City; Saint Johns, Fla.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami; Weston, Fla.), Jonathan Shore (New York City FC; New York, N.Y.), Ervin Torres (Austin FC; Laredo, Texas), Blake Willey (Sacramento Republic; Sacramento, Calif.)

Forwards (5): Marvin Dills (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Frankfurt, Germany), Justin Ellis (Orlando City; Wellington, Fla.), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), Santiago Pita (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.), Dylan Vanney (LA Galaxy; Redondo Beach, Calif.)

U.S. U-17 MNT (2009) ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

Goalkeepers (2): Toby Szewczyk (New York Red Bulls; Morristown, N.J.), Matthew White (Atherton, Calif.; Philadelphia Union)

Defenders (6): Daniel Barrett (Houston Dynamo; Pearland, Texas), Eddie Chadwick (Unattached; Los Angeles, Calif.), Tyson Espy (Orange County SC; Dana Point, Calif.), Astin Mbaye (AC Milan/ITA; Jersey City, N.J.), Manu Romero (Real Madrid/ESP; Madrid, Spain), Liam Vejrostek (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas)

Midfielders (6): Vinny Garcia (LA Galaxy; West Covina, Calif.), Xander Newstead (Ajax/NED; San Francisco, Calif.), Jacob Ramirez (Orlando City; Orlando, Fla.), Paul Sokoloff (New York Red Bulls; Brooklyn, N.Y.), Kaedren Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), Landry Walker (San Antonio FC; San Antonio, Texas)

Forwards (6): Myles Gardner (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Rylan Hashimoto (Real Salt Lake; Granite Bay, Calif.), Malik Jakupovic (Philadelphia Union; Sterling Heights, Mich.), Will Ostrander (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Mill Valley, Calif.), Matthias Vieux (Inter Miami; Miami, Fla.), Makai Wells (New England Revolution; Washington, D.C.)

These camps are a part of the Federation's continued focus on  the  U.S. Way  philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.