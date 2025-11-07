San Diego FC Announces Sellout for Game 3 of the Round One Best-Of-3 Series

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that Game 3 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series, presented by California Bank & Trust, is officially sold out - marking the club's second consecutive postseason sellout at Snapdragon Stadium. Over 32,000 fans will pack Snapdragon Stadium this Sunday, Nov. 9, as SDFC hosts the Portland Timbers in a decisive Game 3. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative SDFC rally towel courtesy of California Bank & Trust.

The only way to guarantee a seat at future 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoff matches, including this Sunday's win-or-go-home showdown, is by becoming a 2026 Season Ticket Member or visiting SanDiegoFC.com/Memberships. Memberships start at just $36 per match and include discounts on tickets, parking, merchandise, and food & beverage.

Fans attending Sunday's match are encouraged to:

- Wear Blue: Sunday's match is a BLUE OUT. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Azul gear and get ready to Show Up for San Diego.

- Arrive Early: Parking lots open at 2:00 p.m. PT, with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:45 p.m. PT to experience an unforgettable pre-match show.

- Pre-purchase parking in advance to save time and money for a seamless arrival experience.

- Use Public Transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line offers direct access to Snapdragon Stadium. Fans can also take advantage of rideshare drop-off and pick-up zones near the venue.

- Review Matchday Policies at SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.

Sunday's clash marks the fourth straight meeting between SDFC and the Timbers, with the winner advancing to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals. SDFC defeated the Timbers 2-1 in Game 1 at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 23. In Game 2, the Timbers leveled the series after scoring a stoppage-time equalizer (90+8) to force penalties, ultimately prevailing 3-2 in the shootout on Saturday night at Providence Park.

SDFC earned home-field advantage after finishing its inaugural MLS Regular Season atop the Western Conference with an expansion-team record 19 wins and 63 points. In the past two years, home teams have dominated Game 3s, winning five of seven decisive matches (71%).

The exclusive SDFC Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff collection is available now at Eighteen Threads. Fans can secure their playoff merchandise HERE and show their support as SDFC continues its inaugural postseason run.

Match Timeline:

- 2:00 PM - Parking Lots Open

- 3:00 - 5:00 PM - SDFC Fan Fest, featuring music, food, and interactive experiences

- 4:00 PM - Media Will Call Opens

- 4:00 PM - Media Gates Open

- 4:00 PM - Stadium Gates Open

- 5:20 PM - Team Warm-Ups Begin

- 5:45 PM - Special Pre-Match Show Starts

- 6:00 PM - Kickoff: San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers

For the latest updates and essential matchday information ahead of SDFC's Playoff match, visit SanDiegoFC.com.







