CF Montréal Update on End-Of-Season Roster Decisions
Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Friday an update to its end-of-season roster decisions.
The Club has not exercised the option for midfielder Alessandro Biello. However, Biello will be invited to the team's 2026 training camp.
Biello spent the 2025 season on loan with Halifax Wanderers FC in the Canadian Premier League where he played 353 minutes over 22 games and recorded one assist in all competitions. He signed with the Bleu-blanc-noir on March 27, 2024 and featured in four games in all competitions.
The following players are under contract for the 2026 season: Goalkeepers Sébastian Breza, Emil Gazdov, Thomas Gillier and Jonathan Sirois, defenders Dawid Bugaj, Brandan Craig, Aleksandr Guboglo, Bode Hidalgo, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (on loan), Efrain Morales and Jalen Neal, midfielders Olger Escobar, Iván Jaime, Fabian Herbers, Matty Longstaff, Victor Loturi, Mahala Opoku, Samuel Piette, Dante Sealy and Hennadii Synchuk as well as forwards Matías Cóccaro (on loan), Owen Graham-Roache, Prince Owusu and Sunusi Ibrahim.
