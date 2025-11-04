Hennadii Synchuk Called up by Ukraine U21

Published on November 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







CF Montréal midfielder Hennadii Synchuk has been called up to the Ukraine under-21 national team ahead of the upcoming international window, from November 10-18.

Ukraine will play the final game of the 2027 UEFA U21 Euro qualifiers group stage against Türkiye on Nov. 14.

Synchuk featured on Ukraine's U20 World Cup squad which was held in Chile from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19. The 19-year-old midfielder scored two goals, including the first goal of the tournament, and Ukraine reached the round of 16.

In his last call-up to the U21 national team, Synchuk scored one goal and added one assist in a 4-0 victory over Lithuania in a U21 Euro qualifying group stage match on Sept. 5.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.