Four CF Montréal Players Called up by Canada for U17 World Cup

MONTREAL - CF Montréal forward Owen Graham-Roache and three Academy players, goalkeeper Samsy Keitya, midfielder Aghilas Sadek and defender Josh-Duc Nteziryayo, have been called up to the Canada U17 national team.

The U17 team will participate in the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup to be held Nov. 3-27 in Qatar. As part of the group stage, Canada will take on Uganda on Nov. 5, France on Nov. 8 and Chile on Nov. 11.

Graham-Roache's last call-up dates back to August where he participated in the U17 national team's training camp as well as friendlies against Morocco, Uzbekistan and England.

Keita, Nteziryayo and Sadek currently play for CF Montreal's U18 team in MLS NEXT.

Keita joined the Academy from CS Longueuil in 2024 and was last called up to the Canadian U16 national team in May. Nteziryayo, a product of the Pre-Academy, joined the organization in 2018 and has four caps with Canada's U15 team.

Sadek joined the Club from CS Longueuil in 2023 and has made eight appearances for the Canadian national team (four times for the U15s and four times for the U17s).







