Five Toronto FC Academy Products Named to Canada Men's FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Roster

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Canada Soccer announced today that Richard Chukwu, Timothy Fortier and Elijah Roche from the Toronto FC Academy and Stefan Kapor from Toronto FC have been named to the Canadian National Team for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025. In addition, Toronto FC II's Antone Bossenberry Romero has also been selected as an alternate player. The tournament will take place from November 3 to 27 at the Aspire Zone complex in Al Rayyan, Qatar following a pre-tournament camp in Dubai from October 24 through November 1.

"As a club, we are very proud to have a total of five players called-up to the U-17 National Team for the upcoming U-17 World Cup," says Toronto FC Academy Director Anthony Capotosto. "Each player brings a unique skillset and profile to the roster that will add value to the group representing Canada. This is a great opportunity for our young players to perform on the international stage, while continuing their development in a meaningful and challenging event. We wish them well and look forward to following the tournament in the coming weeks".

Canada qualified for the 2025 FIFA World Cup after winning their group at the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Men's Qualifiers in Bermuda earlier this year. Canada's roster including, Bossenberry Romero, Chukwu, Fortier, Kapor (alternate) and Roche, helped Canada go undefeated, 4-0-0, to top the group.

In addition to a busy MLS NEXT schedule, all five players have featured for Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro during the 2025 season, combining for a total of 3,578 minutes played. Most recently, Kapor signed a Major League Soccer contract as a Homegrown player with Toronto FC, effective January 1, 2026, announced by the club on October 3. Kapor had originally joined Toronto FC II from the TFC Academy on February 28, 2025. Earlier in the month, the club also announced the signing of Bossenberry Romero from the TFC Academy to Toronto FC II on October 2, effective January 1, 2026. The midfielder was further recognized when he was named to The Guardian's list of the 60 best young football talents in the world.

In this year's edition of the U-17 FIFA World Cup, the tournament was expanded to include a total of 48 teams. Canada was drawn into Group K, which will see Canada compete alongside Chile, France and Uganda in the group stage of the tournament. Canada will have their opening match against Uganda on Wednesday, November 5, and three days later, Saturday, November 8, will face France. Canada will close out the group stage against Chile on Tuesday, November 11. The elimination stage of the tournament is scheduled to start on November 14 and will see the Round of 32, Round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal, third place match and the final, which will take place on November 27. The Round of 32 and beyond will be played in a knockout format. All of Canada's matches will air live on TSN/RDS, and a full schedule of the tournament can be found here.

Canada U-17 Group Stage Schedule

November 5 - Canada vs. Uganda - 10:45 a.m. ET | Aspire Zone Complex

November 8 - France vs. Canada - 8:30 a.m. ET | Aspire Zone Complex

November 11 - Chile vs. Canada - 7:30 a.m. ET | Aspire Zone Complex

CANADA FIFA U-17 WORLD CUP 2025 ROSTER

GK - Milo Beimers / Glentoran FC

GK - Samsy Keita / CF Montréal

GK - Jonathan Ransom / Atlanta United

D - Richard Chukwu / Toronto FC

D - William Daniels / Leicester City FC

D - Sean Gormley (Alternate) / Inter Miami CF

D - Stefan Kapor / Toronto FC

D - Sergei Kozlovskiy / Atlético Ottawa

D - Josh-Duc Nteziryayo / CF Montréal

D - Elijah Roche / Toronto FC

M - Andre Ali-Gayapersad / CF Damm

M - Antone Bossenberry Romero (Alternate) / Toronto FC

M - Sahil Deo / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

M - Timothy Fortier / Toronto FC

M - Kevin Khan / Feyenoord

M - Dylan Judelson / Orlando City SC

M - Aghilas Sadek / CF Montréal

M - Johnny Selemani / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

M - Yuma Tsuji / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

F - Aidan Evans / Fulham FC

F - Owen Graham-Roache / CF Montréal

F - Shola Jimoh / York United FC

F - Van Parker / Real Salt Lake







