Lionel Messi Named MLS Player of the Month for October

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Messi shined once again throughout October, recording 10 goal contributions (five goals, five assists) in just three matches. His 10 goal contributions over a three-match stretch is the third best run in MLS history, a record the Argentine attacker also holds (12 goal contributions from April 20 to May 4, 2024).

Messi produced the game-winning goal or assist in two of Miami's three wins during the month of October: the game-winning assist against the New England Revolution (October 4) and the game-winning goal against Atlanta United (October 11).

Additionally, with his hat trick against Nashville SC on Decision Day, Messi clinched the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, finishing the season with 29 goals.

Messi is the third player since 2005 to score at least 29 goals in a Golden Boot-winning season, joining Josef Martínez (31 in 2018) and Carlos Vela (34 in 2019), and his 1.03 goals-per-game average is second to only Vela's 2019 campaign (1.10 goals per game) among Golden Boot winners since 2005. Twenty-eight of Messi's 29 goals this season came away from the penalty spot, the most in a single season in league history by three goals. Messi's magical season contained a multitude of record-setting performances, as the World Cup-winner became the first player in MLS history to record 10 multi-goal games in a single season, breaking the previous record of eight shared by three players.

Messi concluded the 2025 regular season with a total 48 goal contributions across 28 matches, the second-most in a single season in league history, including at least three contributions in nine matches - also a league record. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is also the only player in league history to record at least 36 goal contributions in a season multiple times (2024, 2025) and is the second player in MLS annals to lead the league in both goals scored (29) and assists (19), joining Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco in 2015 (22 goals, 16 assists).

This is the third time Messi earned MLS Player of the Month honors this season (May and July), and the fifth in his career. He is the first player in league history with at least five Player of the Month honors in a two-season span. Messi is also the third player in MLS history to win three Player of the Month awards in the same season, joining Carlos Vela (2019) and Chris Wondolowski (2012).

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.