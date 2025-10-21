San Diego FC Breaks Expansion Club Record in Inaugural Season

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







The Chrome and Azul finished the Major League Soccer (MLS) Regular season with 63 points after defeating the Portland Timbers 4-0 at Providence Park on Decision Day. With this victory, San Diego FC currently holds the league's record for most points by an expansion team, surpassing the Los Angeles Football Club's 2018 record of 57 points.

Not only did SDFC surpass LAFC, the Club also added a record for most wins by an expansion team with 19 wins, surpassing St. Louis CITY SC's 2023 record of 17 wins. The Club also ended their regular season in First Place in the Western Conference and clinched a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

SDFC are now preparing to take on the Wild Card Winner from Wednesday, October 22nd's match. The Portland Timbers will face Real Salt Lake, depending on the outcome; the Round One Best-of-3 Series will be set for SDFC. The Club will host the winning team Sunday, October 26 at 6:30 PM at Snapdragon Stadium for Game 1 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series.

How does SDFC match up against RSL and Portland?

SDFC are 1-1-0 against the Timbers. The first time these two teams faced each other was August 23 at Snapdragon Stadium, which ended in a 0-0 draw. The second and final match of the regular season ended in favor of SDFC with a 4-0 victory on the road.

Real Salt Lake are 1-0-1 against San Diego FC. The first time these two Clubs faced off was back in March at America First Field in favor of SDFC 3-1. The second encounter was at Snapdragon Stadium, in favor of RSL 3-1.

Who will face SDFC for the third time?

Find out Wednesday night when RSL and the Timbers faceoff at 7:30 PM.

Round One Best-of-3 Series Game 1 at Snap Dragon Stadium is Sunday, Oct. 26

Show Up For San Diego. Don't miss witnessing history at Snapdragon Stadium for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The date and time for the Round One Best-of-3 Series is out now. Tickets for Game One, presented by Sharp HealthCare are flying fast! The first 25,000 fans will receive an exclusive SDFC branded Scarf. Join us in cheering on the top team in the West and purchase your tickets before they run out.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.