Cooper Sanchez, Jonathan Ransom Called up for 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that two players will represent their countries in the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup that will take place in Qatar from Nov. 3-27. First Team midfielder Cooper Sanchez has been called up to represent the United States and Atlanta United 2 goalkeeper Jonathan Ransom will represent Canada. U-16 Academy defender Seyi Fakiyesi has been listed as an injury replacement player for Canada.

Sanchez, 17, signed a Homegrown contract on Aug. 5, 2025 after two seasons with ATL UTD 2. The Seattle-native made his First Team debut this season in a Leagues Cup match against Atlas and his MLS debut against Columbus Crew. With ATL UTD 2 this season, Sanchez made 16 starts in 19 appearances, scoring his first professional goal against Huntsville City on Aug. 30, and adding two assists.

The United States, coached by Gonzalo Segares, will play in Group I and will face Burkina Faso on Nov. 5 (10:45 a.m. ET/Universo), Tajikistan on Nov. 5 (9:45 a.m. ET/Telemundo) and Czechia on Nov. 11 (9:45 a.m. ET/Universo). For the U.S. U-17 Youth National Team, Sanchez has started in five of his seven appearances.

Ransom signed his first professional contract with ATL UTD 2 on Oct. 13, 2025. With the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, the 17-year-old started all 13 games he appeared in this season and is the youngest goalkeeper in ATL UTD 2 history to keep a clean sheet, earning the achievement in a 3-0 win against Orlando City B on May 25, 2025. Ransom totaled a team-high 37 saves, keeping two clean sheets and notching a 65% save percentage in 2025.

Canada, coached by Mike Vitulano, will play in Group K and face off against Uganda on Nov. 5 (10:45 a.m. ET/Telemundo), France on Nov. 8 (8:30 a.m. ET/Telemundo) and Chile on Nov. 11 (7:30 a.m. ET/FOX Sports). For Canada's U-17 Youth National Team, Ransom has kept one clean sheet in his four appearances and earned a penalty shootout win against the United States U-17 team on June 7, 2025, where he saved two penalties.

Sanchez and Ransom are the eighth and ninth players to represent Atlanta United at a FIFA U-17 World Cup. All matches can be streamed on the NBC Sports Universe.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.