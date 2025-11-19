Atlanta United Announces Head Coach Tata Martino's Technical Staff

Published on November 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced head coach Tata Martino's technical staff for the 2026 season. Martino will be joined by assistant coaches Jorge Theiler, Gerardo Martino Jr. and Rodrigo Ríos, fitness coaches Manuel Alfaro and Rodolfo Paladini, Head of Video Analysis Damian Silvero and goalkeeper coach Elliot Parish.

Theiler has been an assistant on Martino's staff at various stops throughout their careers with clubs in Argentina, Atlanta United, the Mexican National Team and Inter Miami CF. His extensive background in youth development includes stops at Newell's Old Boys, River Plate and the Argentine Football Federation, and he also held short stints as head coach at Libertad and Instituto de Córdoba. A former Argentine international defender, Theiler played alongside Martino at Newell's Old Boys in the 1980s.

Martino Jr. will serve as assistant coach in Atlanta after serving in the same role at Inter Miami CF from 2023-2024.

Ríos returns to the club after coaching in Atlanta United's Academy from 2016-2020 where he served as head coach of the U-19s and worked closely with Martino's First Team staff from 2017-2018. He has since worked as an assistant coach with Austin FC (2021-2024) and FC Dallas (2025). The former midfielder began his playing career with Universidad Católica and later represented Chile at the U-20 and U-23 levels. Ríos finished his playing career with the Atlanta Silverbacks in the USL from 2005-2008, later becoming the club's Director of Soccer. Before joining Atlanta United, he was a youth coach at Norcross Soccer Academy and the United Football Academy, earning recognition as Georgia's "Coach of the Year" in 2013. He holds USSF A and B coaching licenses.

Alfaro has been part of Martino's staffs with the Paraguayan National Team, FC Barcelona, the Argentine National Team, Atlanta United, the Mexican National Team and Inter Miami CF. The fitness coach has also worked with the Peruvian National Team and multiple clubs in South America. Paladini worked on Martino's staff at Newell's Old Boys and has been with the head coach since joining Atlanta in 2016. He has previously worked as a fitness coach for the Venezuelan National Team and clubs including Caracas FC and Zamora FC.

Silvero has been Martino's video analyst at multiple stops including Newell's Old Boys (2009-2013) and each of Martino's staffs since taking over Argentina in 2014.

Parish remains the First Team goalkeeper coach after joining the club as part of Ronny Deila's staff in 2025. He previously served as goalkeeping coach with Al Wahda FC and St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership where he finished his playing career in 2023. The Towcester, England native began his career in Aston Villa's Academy and made his professional debut for Lincoln City in 2011. He represented England at the U-20 level and played for multiple clubs in England and Scotland, totaling 178 appearances before retiring in 2023.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.