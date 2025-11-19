New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 19, 2025

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - All five Revolution Academy teams continued MLS NEXT fall action last weekend, with the Under-16s extending their unbeaten streak to three matches. On Saturday, the U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s hosted fellow MLS Academy side D.C. United, while the U-14s and U-13s visited Ironbound Soccer Club. On Sunday, the U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s welcomed Beachside Soccer Club to the Revolution Training Center.

On Saturday, the U-18s fell to D.C. United, 2-1. After D.C. opened the scoring in the 45th minute, Jason Burney (2008 - Lunenburg, Mass.) found the equalizer in the 60th minute with his second goal in as many matches. However, D.C. struck again in the 90th minute to seal the win. On Sunday, the U-18s were also defeated by Beachside SC, 2-1. The visitors tallied both of their goals on either side of halftime, before Edwin Flores (2007 - Wilmington, Del.) pulled one back via free kick.

The U-16s topped D.C. United, 4-2, on Saturday. Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) opened the scoring in the 24th minute, while Frankie Caruso (2010 - West Newton, Mass.) doubled New England's lead in the 64th minute. D.C. battled back with a goal moments later, but Isaac Twumasi (Lawrenceville, Ga.) restored the Revolution's lead in the 70th minute. Lucas Pereira (East Merrimack, N.H.) closed out the victory with his fifth goal of the season in the 80th minute.

On Sunday, the U-16s battled Beachside SC to a 5-5 draw. Velez tallied New England's first goal in the 12th minute, before Beachside responded with two goals of their own. Logan Azar (2010 - Hudson, Mass.) put New England in front with a brace, with both tallies coming in a two-minute span. After Beachside pulled another one back, Twumasi netted his second goal of the weekend in the 72nd minute. Beachside answered with two late second-half goals, but Velez netted his sixth goal of the season in the 90th minute to cap off the scoring.

The U-15s defeated D.C. United, 3-1, on Saturday. Roderick Janairo (2011 - Auburndale, Mass.) struck first in the 23rd minute, while Kai Nielsen (2011 - Concord, Mass.) tallied a goal five minutes later. After halftime, Janairo found the back of the net again to record a brace. The U-15s then fell to Beachside SC, 6-4, on Sunday. After Beachside netted six straight first-half goals, New England rallied with four of its own in the second half. Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.), Asher Bremser (2011 - Boston, Mass.), and Bernardino all contributed to the scoring.

The U-14s shut out Ironbound SC, 1-0, on Saturday. Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.) tallied his fifth goal of the season via penalty kick in the 55th minute. James Warren (2012 - Wellesley, Mass.) and Xavier Farone (2012 - Plainville, Conn.) both saw action between the posts to earn the team's third clean sheet of the campaign.

The U-13s also blanked Ironbound SC, 2-0, on Saturday. Michael Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.) recorded a brace in the second half to bring his total to 15 goals thus far in the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign. Both Kyle Surkont (2013 - Warren, R.I.) and Petr Tsarev (2013 - Boston, Mass.) featured in net to collect their fifth clean sheet of the season.

The Revolution Academy U-18s, U-16s, U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s will all return to action this Saturday. The U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s will travel to take on the New York Red Bulls, while the U-14s and U-13s will visit Cedar Stars Academy Bergen. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. D.C. United U-18s

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, D.C. United 2

Scoring Summary:

DC - 45'

NE - Jason Burney (Judah Siqueira) 60'

DC - 90'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Eli Ackerman (Aarin Prajapati 46'), Sheridan McNish, Harley Kerr, Zayden Bediako; Edwin Flores (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 76'), Judah Siqueira (Levi Katsell 76'), Javaun Mussenden, Josh Poulson (Josh Macedo 38'); Cristiano Carlos (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 76'), Jason Burney (Kaleb De Oliveira 84')

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Beachside Soccer Club U-18s

Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, Beachside SC 2

Scoring Summary:

BSC - 44'

BSC - 48'

NE - Edwin Flores (Free Kick) 73'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas, Aarin Prajapati, Josh Macedo (Jonathan Cante 84'), Levi Katsell; Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Zayden Bediako 64'), Judah Siqueira, Alexander Glassman, Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Edwin Flores 64'); Kaleb De Oliveira (Cristiano Carlos 46'), Alexander Bruner Louchnikov (Jason Burney 64')

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. D.C. United U-16s

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 4, D.C. United 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Brandon Velez (Unassisted) 24'

NE - Frankie Caruso (Unassisted) 64'

DC - 67'

NE - Isaac Twumasi (Logan Azar) 70'

NE - Lucas Pereira (Braeden Anderson) 80'

DC - 84'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Braeden Anderson, Logan Azar, Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz (Alexander Lewis 86'); Lucas Pereira (Elijah Obayagbona 83'), Frankie Caruso (Alexander Gomes 80'), Tobin Farmer; Isaac Twumasi (John Bernard Hamilton IV 80'), Jesse Ebere (Bayron Morales-Vega 46'), Brandon Velez (Shifaq Fazl 86')

Substitutes Not Used: None

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Beachside Soccer Club U-16s

Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 5, Beachside SC 5

Scoring Summary:

NE - Brandon Velez (Isaac Twumasi) 12'

BSC - 26'

BSC - 41'

NE - Logan Azar (Unassisted) 43'

NE - Logan Azar (Brandon Velez) 45'

BSC - 64'

NE - Isaac Twumasi (Jesse Ebere) 72'

BSC - 78'

BSC - 85'

NE - Brandon Velez (Jesse Ebere) 90'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida; Alexander Gomes (Lucas Pereira 60'), Logan Azar (Shifaq Fazl 80'), Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz (Alexander Lewis 80'); Bayron Morales-Vega (Braeden Anderson 71'), Frankie Caruso (Andrew Hsu 71'), Tobin Farmer; Isaac Twumasi, John Bernard Hamilton IV (Jesse Ebere 46'), Brandon Velez

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. D.C. United U-15s

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, D.C. United 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Roderick Janairo (Langston Powell) 23'

NE - Kai Nielsen (Arthur Bernardino) 28'

NE - Roderick Janairo (Arthur Bernardino) 52'

DC - 81'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Asher Bremser, Langston Powell (Nicolas Escobar 90'), Dalu Nwazojie, Hans Marten (Thierry Maurer 90'); Kai Nielsen, Andrew Hsu, Shayne Dos Santos (Brennan McWeeny 90'); Musah Adamu (Jeremiah Moyano 79'), Roderick Janairo (Landon Ho Sang 56'), Arthur Bernardino (Boston Kahoalii 79')

Substitutes Not Used: Nate Brown

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Beachside Soccer Club U-15s

Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 4, Beachside SC 6

Scoring Summary:

BSC - 7'

BSC - 10'

BSC - 20'

BSC - 22'

BSC - 39'

BSC - 42'

NE - Musah Adamu (Shayne Dos Santos) 73'

NE - Asher Bremser (Shayne Dos Santos) 80'

NE - Own Goal 89'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Langston Powell) 90'

Revolution U-15s: Nate Brown (Zach LaPierre 46'); Nicolas Escobar (Asher Bremser 46'), Thierry Maurer (Langston Powell 76'), Dalu Nwazojie, Jeremiah Moyano; Brennan McWeeny (Kai Nielsen 46'), Hans Marten, Boston Kahoalii (Shayne Dos Santos 62'); Musah Adamu (Arthur Bernardino 76'), Landon Ho Sang, Elijah Obayagbona (Roderick Janairo 62')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s at Ironbound Soccer Club U-14s

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Ironbound Stadium

New England Revolution 1, Ironbound SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Drake Roberts (Penalty Kick) 55'

Revolution U-14s: James Warren (Xavier Farone 40'); Julian Gomez, Ivan Pokinboroda (Vikram Chitnis 40'), Enrique Rosado, Ayden Gomes; Luca Cicione, Samuel Chao, Asher Cotter; Nolan Nairn (Bryson Villota 40'), Jayden Lefter, Gavin Rybak (Drake Roberts 40')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Ironbound Soccer Club U-13s

Saturday, November 15th, 2025 - Ironbound Stadium

New England Revolution 2, Ironbound SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Michael Miller (Lucas Williams) 59'

NE - Michael Miller (Unassisted) 70'

Revolution U-13s: Kyle Surkont; Noah Alcin, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Myles Walsh, Benjamin Robinson; Kento Chamovitz, Austin Martin, Lucas Williams; Michael Miller, Isaiah Adeseko, Kauan Nascimento

Substitutes Used: Petr Tsarev, Bryson Villota, Amare Laurent, Oliver Conlon







