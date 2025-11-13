New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 13, 2025

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s, Under-16s, Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s all resumed MLS NEXT action last weekend. On Saturday, the U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s hosted the Philadelphia Union, while the U-14s and U-13s welcomed Beachside Soccer Club. On Sunday, the U-16s and U-15s hosted Valeo Futbol Club at the Revolution Training Center.

Pictured: Revolution Academy U-13s celebrate goal against Beachside SC

The U-18s edged out the Philadelphia Union, 2-1, on Saturday for their second straight win. After Philadelphia opened the scoring in the 35th minute, the 2024-25 Revolution Academy Player of the Year Javaun Mussenden (2007 - Dallas, Ga.) found the equalizer for his first tally of the season. Jason Burney (2008 - Lunenburg, Mass.) netted the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute. Josh Poulson (2007 - Boston, Mass.) and Josh Macedo (2009 - Willowbrook, Ill.) both tallied a helper in Saturday's win.

Also on Saturday, the U-16s fell to the Philadelphia Union, 4-0. On Sunday, the U-16s shut out Valeo Futbol Club, 1-0. Logan Azar (2010 - Hudson, Mass.) found the back of the net via penalty kick in the 39th minute to provide the game's only goal. JV De Almeida (2010 - Marlborough, Mass.) collected his second shutout of the season to secure the win.

The U-15s defeated the Philadelphia Union, 2-1, on Saturday. Philadelphia came out on the front foot with a goal in the fifth minute, but New England quickly responded with Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) finding the equalizer in the 22nd minute. Moments later, Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) netted the game winner. On Sunday, the U-15s fell to Valeo Futbol Club, 3-1. After Valeo recorded two first-half tallies, New England pulled one back through Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Springfield, Mass.) in the 71st minute.

The U-14s fell to Beachside Soccer Club, 1-0, after conceding the lone goal in the 40th minute. The U-13s were also defeated by Beachside in a 4-3 loss on Saturday, with a series of back-and-forth goals. Benjamin Robinson (2013 - Boston, Mass.), Michael Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.), and Isaiah Adeseko (2013 - Albany, N.Y.) all contributed to the scoring, but Beachside's 65th-minute goal provided the difference for the visitors.

The Revolution Academy's U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s will resume MLS NEXT play on Saturday, hosting fellow MLS Academy side D.C. United, while the U-14s and U-13s will travel to take on Ironbound Soccer Club. On Sunday, the U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s will welcome Beachside Soccer Club to the Revolution Training Center. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Philadelphia Union U-18s

Saturday, November 8, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, Philadelphia Union 1

Scoring Summary:

PHI - 35'

NE - Javaun Mussenden (Josh Poulson) 55'

NE - Jason Burney (Josh Macedo) 72'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Eli Ackerman, Sheridan McNish, Harley Kerr, Zayden Bediako; Edwin Flores (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 56'), Judah Siqueira, Javaun Mussenden, Josh Poulson (Josh Macedo 62'); Cristiano Carlos (Kaleb De Oliveira 86'), Grant Emerhi (Jason Burney 62')

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Alexander Glassman, Levi Katsell

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Philadelphia Union U-16s

Saturday, November 8, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 0, Philadelphia Union 4

Scoring Summary:

PHI - 16'

PHI - 38'

PHI - 45'

PHI - 70'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis (JV De Almeida 46'); Braeden Anderson (Thierry Maurer 82'), Logan Azar, Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz; Lucas Pereira, Frankie Caruso (Kai Nielsen 82'), Tobin Farmer (Alexander Gomes 46'); Isaac Twumasi (Landon Ho Sang 82'), Bayron Morales-Vega (Nicolas Escobar 70'), John Bernard Hamilton IV (Elijah Obayagbona 70')

Substitutes Not Used: None

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Valeo Futbol Club U-16s

Sunday, November 9, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, Valeo Futbol Club 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Logan Azar (Penalty Kick) 39'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida; Braeden Anderson, Logan Azar, Kauan De Campos, Ayden Gomes (Asher Bremser 83'); Lucas Pereira, Frankie Caruso, Andrew Hsu (Tobin Farmer 74'); Issac Twumasi (Davi Pereira 63'), Bayron Morales-Vega, John Bernard Hamilton IV (Roderick Janairo 74')

Substitutes Not Used: Zach LaPierre, Musah Adamu, Vaughn Scholz

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Philadelphia Union U-15s

Saturday, November 8, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, Philadelphia Union 1

Scoring Summary:

PHI - 5'

NE - Musah Adamu (Kai Nielsen) 22'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Kai Nielsen) 29'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Asher Bremser, Langston Powell, Dalu Nwazojie, Hans Marten; Kai Nielsen, Andrew Hsu, Shayne Dos Santos; Musah Adamu, Roderick Janairo, Arthur Bernardino

Substitutes Not Used: Nate Brown, Brennan McWeeny, Boston Kahoalii

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Valeo Futbol Club U-15s

Sunday, November 9, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, Valeo Futbol Club 3

Scoring Summary:

VFC - 13'

VFC - 21'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Kai Nielsen) 71'

VFC - 81'

Revolution U-15s: Nate Brown (Liam Abitbol 46'); Thierry Maurer, Langston Powell, Dalu Nwazojie (Enrique Rosado 75'), Jeremiah Moyano (Lucca Alden-Dunn 80'); Hans Marten, Brennan McWeeny, Shayne Dos Santos (Kai Nielsen 46'), Boston Kahoalii; Elijah Obayagbona (Musah Adamu 64'), Landon Ho Sang (Julian Gomez 80')

Substitutes Not Used: Arthur Bernardino

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Beachside Soccer Club U-14's

Saturday, November 8, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 0, Beachside 1

Scoring Summary:

BSC - 40'

Revolution U-14s: James Warren; Julian Gomez, Darragh Nugent (Asher Cotter 15'), Ivan Pokinboroda, Ayden Gomes; Enrique Rosado, Luca Cicione (Sami Chao 40'), Sami Chao (Drake Roberts 75'); Nolan Nairn (Michael Miller 40'), Jayden Lefter, Drake Roberts (Gavin Rybak 40')

Substitutes Not Used: Kyle Surkont

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Beachside Soccer Club U-13s

Saturday, November 8th, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, Beachside Soccer Club 4

Scoring Summary:

NE - Benjamin Robinson 8'

BSC - 17'

NE - Michael Miller 29'

BSC - 36'

BSC - 48'

NE - Isaiah Adeseko 62'

BSC - 65'

Revolution U-13s: Petr Tsarev, Noah Alcin, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Myles Walsh, Benjamin Robinson, Kento Chamovitz, Lucas Williams, Bryson Villota, Kauan Nascimento, Michael Miller, Amare Laurent

Substitutes Used: Kyle Surkont, Ollie Conlon, Isaiah Adeseko, Austin Martin







