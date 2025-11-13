Earthquakes Legend Chris Wondolowski Named to National Soccer Hall of Fame 2026 Class

Published on November 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes legend Chris Wondolowski

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Soccer Hall of Fame announced today that San Jose Earthquakes legend Chris Wondolowski will be part of its 2026 class and will be inducted at a ceremony May 1 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

"It's an absolute honor and privilege to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame," said Wondolowski. "Surprise, shock, tears, joy. I'm still trying to find the words for the emotions. As a soccer fan first, I know how special it is. I remember spending hours playing in the backyard pretending to be these all-time greats. I never thought I would be such a part of that elite group.

"Thank you to the voters and everyone who helped me get here over the years, from all my teammates and coaches, to the fans, my friends, and most of all, my family. I couldn't have done this without you. I also want to congratulate everyone else in the Class of 2026 on receiving this remarkable recognition."

The National Soccer Hall of Fame will announce the rest of the 2026 class as the day progresses.

"The San Jose Earthquakes congratulate Chris Wondolowski on his election to the National Soccer Hall of Fame," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "Chris has embodied everything about the club from the moment he first arrived, not just with his legendary accomplishments on the field, but also with the class and humility he has demonstrated in our community. We are so proud of him and elated to have been a part of his journey to his deserved place among soccer's all-time greats."

Wondolowski was elected from the Player Ballot, where election procedures call for the two Players named on the most ballots (and on at least 50% of the ballots) to be elected. A third Player also can be elected by being named on at least 75% of the ballots. Wondolowski received 37 votes from the 48-member Player Voting Committee (77.1%). He learned the news that he was elected from his family, who surprised him in his East Bay hometown of Danville, California.

One of the most renowned and decorated soccer players in American history, Wondolowski has long been recognized for his leadership, work ethic and production on the field, as well as his community involvement off it. A graduate of De La Salle High School in Concord, California, he played club soccer for the Diablo Valley Soccer Club (DVSC) and Danville Mustang Soccer Association. Growing up an Earthquakes fan, he not only realized his dream of wearing his now iconic No. 8 jersey for the Black and Blue, but he also blossomed into one of Major League Soccer's ultimate superstars, finishing his 17-year career in 2021 as the league's all-time leading scorer with 171 goals and the club's leader in nearly all statistical categories.

The forward was originally selected by the Quakes in the final round of the 2005 MLS Supplemental Draft after a standout college career at Chico State University. After scoring four goals in his first four seasons, he broke through in 2010 when he led the league in scoring with 18 goals in 26 matches to earn his first Golden Boot. In 2012, Wondolowski enjoyed a career year, tying the MLS single-season record with 27 goals for his second Golden Boot. He was also named the league's Most Valuable Player while leading San Jose to its best regular season in club history and second Supporters' Shield. Wondolowski was named to the MLS Best XI three straight times from 2010-12.

In addition to his parade of individual club accolades, he won two MLS Cups (2006 and 2007 with Houston Dynamo FC) and two Supporters' Shields (2005 and 2012 with San Jose). Wondolowski broke Landon Donovan's MLS goal-scoring record  in style by scoring four goals in a 2019 game against the Chicago Fire. To cap his career, he scored a goal in his last match at PayPal Park, and immediately after the final whistle, he announced his retirement on the field in front of the San Jose fans.

Internationally, Wondolowski made 35 senior-level appearances for the United States Men's National Team and scored 11 goals. A proud member of the Kiowa Tribe, he became the first Native American to play for the U.S. at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, appearing in two matches. He also represented the Stars and Stripes at three Concacaf Gold Cups, helping the USA win the tournament in 2013 while earning the Golden Boot with a tournament-best five goals.

Currently, Wondolowski imparts his wisdom to the next wave of local budding young stars coming up in the Quakes' professional pathway as the club's Head of Under-23 Individual Development Programming.

Full 2026 voting results and complete information about election and eligibility procedures will be available later today at NationalSoccerHOF.com. The election process is administered by National Soccer Hall of Fame staff under election and eligibility guidelines established by the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

