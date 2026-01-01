One Ball Can Change a Life: Earthquakes to Donate 15,000 Soccer Balls to NorCal Community in 2026

*SAN JOSE, Calif. - As the soccer world turns its focus on Northern California in 2026, the San Jose Earthquakes are excited to announce the One Ball Can Change a Life initiative-a groundbreaking campaign dedicated to improving local access to the game.

For over 50 years, the Earthquakes have witnessed firsthand the power of soccer to change lives through a variety of ways, like building individual character and creativity, fostering collective values like teamwork, offering safe spaces to play and dream, and even opening doors to other worlds. To turn this vision into action, the club will donate 15,000 soccer balls to the community this year in support of transformational Quakes Foundation programming, which includes school visits, the club's growing Saturday Night Lights futsal program, youth tournaments, clinics, camps and other events throughout Northern California.

"Our work in local communities shows us every day the lasting impact a soccer ball can have on a young life in helping to both create positive outcomes and helping steer kids away from negative ones," said Earthquakes VP of Community Relations Robert Davis. "That is why every soccer ball matters; one ball can literally make an incredible difference."

The ambitious initiative officially kicks off Feb. 21 at PayPal Park, where the Quakes will distribute 5,000 soccer balls at the home opener against Sporting Kansas City, presented by Habbas Law.

