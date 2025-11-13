St. Louis CITY SC Retains Defender Josh Yaro for 2026 Season

Published on November 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC has re-signed defender Josh Yaro to a one-year contract extension through 2026, with a club option for 2027. Yaro has been a part of the St. Louis CITY SC ecosystem since the beginning, playing a major role as the team's captain for the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season before joining the first team in 2023.

A leader on and off the field, Yaro has made 56 appearances across all competitions for St. Louis CITY SC. The Ghana native made 18 regular-season appearances in 2025, scoring one goal. Yaro scored his first MLS goal last season in a 2-2 draw against D.C. United and has made 70 MLS appearances across six seasons in the league.

Yaro was originally drafted No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Union in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft and has also played for USL Championship sides San Antonio FC and San Diego Loyal.

St. Louis CITY SC currently have 24 contracted players for the 2026 season:

Goalkeepers (3): Roman Bürki, Ben Lundt, Christian Olivares

Defenders (7): Kyle Hiebert, Jaziel Orozco, Tomas Totland, Timo Baumgartl, Fallou Fall, Josh Yaro, Jake Girdwood-Reich (on loan)

Midfielders (8): Marcel Hartel, Tomáš Ostrák, Eduard Löwen, Célio Pompeu, Mykhi Joyner, Chris Durkin, Tyson Pearce, Miguel Perez

Forwards (6): João Klauss, Cedric Teuchert, Brendan McSorley, Sangbin Jeong, Simon Becher, Caden Glover

