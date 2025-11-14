Atlanta United Statement on MLS Schedule Change

ATLANTA (Nov. 13, 2025) - See the following statement below from Atlanta United regarding Major League Soccer's announcement to change it's competition calendar ahead of the 2027-28 season. For more information on the shift, click here.

"We fully support Major League Soccer's decision to transition the competition calendar to the summer-to-spring model, further aligning with the top leagues globally and the FIFA International Match Calendar. This is a transformational shift providing unlimited growth potential for both our league and for the sport of soccer in the United States. Not only will this decision align our calendar with the rest of the world to ensure full participation in the global transfer market, but it also provides premier placement on the American sports calendar for our league's biggest matches, MLS Cup Playoffs, to occur in May. We thank Commissioner Garber for his leadership and foresight to push through this historic evolution for MLS."







