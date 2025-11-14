National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces the Six Members of Its 2026 Class

Published on November 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The National Soccer Hall of Fame today announced that the six members of its 2026 class are Kevin Crow, Tobin Heath, Heather O'Reilly, Tony Sanneh, Kari Seitz and Chris Wondolowski.

They will be inducted at a ceremony May 1 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Heath, O'Reilly and Wondolowski were elected from the Player Ballot. Crow and Sanneh were elected from the Veteran Ballot, and Seitz was elected from the Builder Ballot. Heath and O'Reilly were elected in their first year of eligibility.

An attacking presence at forward and midfielder, Heath made 181 appearances for the U.S. Women's National Team. She took part in three Women's World Cups, lifting the trophy in 2015 and 2019, as well as four Olympic Games, winning gold in both 2008 and 2012 and bronze in 2021. Winner of U.S. Soccer's Female Player of the Year in 2016, Heath finished her international career with 42 assists and 36 goals. She played two seasons in Women's Professional Soccer and eight seasons in the National Women's Soccer League, where she was a three-time Best XI selection (2016, 2018 and 2019). Heath also played four seasons abroad, featuring for Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Heath's mother, Cindy, and Christen Press, Heath's wife and former teammate, surprised her with the news of her election during a recording of The RE-CAP Show.

A forward and winger who starred for the USWNT, O'Reilly played 231 full internationals between 2002 and 2016, scoring 47 goals. Those games included 12 World Cup games in 2007, 2011 and 2015, and 14 Olympic games in 2004, 2008 and 2012. She won the Women's World Cup in 2015 and Olympic titles in 2004, 2008 and 2012. O'Reilly played nine seasons in U.S. first-division professional soccer leagues - three in WPS between 2009 and 2011 and six in the NWSL between 2013 and 2019. She won a WPS title in 2009 with Sky Blue and NWSL titles in 2015 (Kansas City) and 2019 (North Carolina). O'Reilly also played two first-division seasons in England with Arsenal, winning an English League Cup title in 2018, and one first-division season in Ireland.

Hall of Famer Anson Dorrance (2008), who coached O'Reilly in college, joined U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone (2018) and O'Reilly's family to surprise her with the news of her election at the University of North Carolina, her alma mater.

A forward who retired as the leading goal scorer in Major League Soccer history, Wondolowski played 17 seasons in the league between 2005 and 2021, for San Jose and Houston. In that time, he scored 171 regular-season goals (and two in the playoffs), surpassing Landon Donovan's regular-season total of 145. Wondolowski was named to the MLS Best XI three times, in 2010, 2011, 2012. He led MLS in goals in 2010 and 2012. Wondolowski also played 35 full internationals for the U.S. Men's National Team between 2011 and 2016, including two games at the 2014 World Cup.

Wondolowski's family gathered at his father's home in Danville, Calif., to surprise him with the news of his election.

A defender who starred for both indoor and outdoor teams, Crow played eight seasons in the MISL, all of them during the period when there was no first-division outdoor soccer league in the United States. He was chosen to the All-MISL first team in 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989 and 1991, and won six MISL championships, all of them with the San Diego Sockers, in 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991 and 1992. Outdoors, Crow played two seasons in the North American Soccer League, both for San Diego. His 13 full internationals for the USMNT included five World Cup qualifiers in 1984, 1985 and 1988, and he was a member of the U.S. teams at the 1984 and 1988 Olympics.

Hall of Famer Marcelo Balboa (2005) surprised Crow with the news of his election during a meeting at Ballistic Soccer Club in Pleasanton, Calif., where he is the technical director.

A defender/midfielder who starred for the USMNT and in MLS, Sanneh played 43 full internationals between 1997 and 2005, including all five of the U.S. games at the 2002 World Cup. Sanneh played eight seasons in MLS between 1996 and 2009 for D.C., Columbus, Chicago, Colorado and Los Angeles, and was a member of the D.C. United teams that won the first two MLS titles in 1996 and 1997. He won the U.S. Open Cup twice, in 1996 with D.C. and 2006 with Chicago, and played six seasons in German professional leagues, two seasons in the APSL and USL, two seasons in the USISL and one season in the NPSL.

Hall of Famer Brian McBride (2014), Sanneh's former teammate with the USMNT, surprised Sanneh with the news of his election during a meeting at The Sanneh Foundation in Saint Paul, Minn.

Seitz was a FIFA international referee from 1999 through 2013. She refereed nine games at the Women's World Cup (in 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011), six at the Olympic Games (in 2004, 2008 and 2012) and two at the Under-20 Women's World Cup in 2002. She was an MLS referee in 1999, a Women's United Soccer Association referee from 2001 through 2003, a WPS referee from 2009 through 2011 and an NWSL referee in 2013. She refereed the WPS final twice (2009 and 2011) and the NWSL final in 2013. Since 2024, she has been U.S. Soccer's Vice President of Refereeing; she remained eligible for election because she qualified prior to working for U.S. Soccer.

Hall of Famer Esse Baharmast (2022) surprised Seitz with the news of her election at the National Referee Coach Camp in Orlando, Fla.

For the Player Ballot, election procedures call for the two Players named on the most ballots (and on at least 50 percent of the ballots) to be elected. A third Player also can be elected by being named on at least 75 percent of the ballots.

The 20 Player finalists received the following number of votes from the 48-member Player Voting Committee: O'Reilly (47, 97.9%), Heath (45, 93.8%), Wondolowski (37, 77.1%), Keith Johnson (33, 68.8%), Samantha Mewis (32, 66.7%), Dwayne DeRosario (29, 60.4%), Amy Rodriguez (28, 58.3%), Kyle Beckerman (27, 56.3%), Robbie Keane (20, 41.7%), Oguchi Onyewu (19, 39.6%), Jermaine Jones (17, 35.4%), Maurice Edu (16, 33.3%), Diego Valeri (13, 27.1%), Michael Archer (12, 25%), Stephanie Lopez Cox (12, 25%), Chad Marshall (11, 22.9%), Mike Lawson (10, 20.8%), Carlos Ruiz (7, 14.6%), Matt Besler (6, 12.5%), Geoff Cameron (5, 10.4%).

For the Veteran Ballot, election procedures call for the Veteran named on the most ballots (and on at least 50 percent of the ballots) to be elected. A second Veteran also can be elected by being named on at least 75 percent of the ballots.

The 10 Veteran finalists received the following number of votes from the 24-member Veteran Voting Committee: Sanneh (21, 87.5%), Crow (19, 79.2%), Tatu (17, 70.8%), Tiffany Roberts (16, 66.7%), David Beckham (11, 45.8%), Clint Mathis (10, 41.7%), Lorrie Fair (6, 25%), Chico Borja (5, 20.8%), Aly Wagner (5, 20.8%), Francis Farberoff (1, 4.2%).

For the Builder Ballot, the 2026 rotation considered candidates from the referee category only. Election procedures call for the Builder named to the most ballots (and on at least 50 percent of the ballots) to be elected.

The four Builder finalists received the following number of votes from the 24-member Builder Voting Committee: Seitz (19, 79.2%), Gino D'Ippolito (10, 41.7%), Brian Hall (6, 25%), Mark Geiger (4, 16.7%).

Full 2026 voting results and complete information about election and eligibility procedures are available at NationalSoccerHOF.com. The election process is administered by National Soccer Hall of Fame staff under election and eligibility guidelines established by the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.