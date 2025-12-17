Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and the Coachella Valley Invitational announced today the match schedule for the 2026 preseason tournament at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from Feb. 7-21. The Quakes are slated to kick off their CVI campaign Feb. 7 against Charlotte FC (12 p.m. PT), followed by a match against Pacific Northwest rivals Portland Timbers on Feb. 11 (3 p.m. PT) and closing out with a clash against New York City FC on Feb. 14 (1 p.m. PT).

With the addition of the LA Galaxy, Utah Royals, Bay FC and Kansas City Current, CVI will host 12 Major League Soccer (MLS) and nine National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) teams for its largest event ever. 2026 marks the FIFA World Cup's return to U.S. soil and this year's CVI not only builds momentum for the global tournament ahead but gives fans unprecedented access to the sport's biggest stars.

Early Bird pricing is now available for General Admission Day Passes and will start at just $34. Pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb. 7-8 and Feb. 14-15) will start at $68. Pricing and savings vary by date. Early Bird Pricing ends Jan. 5. To purchase passes, visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes.

Match Schedule

MLS DAY 1: Saturday, Feb. 7

St. Louis CITY SC vs Austin FC at 11 a.m. PT

San Jose Earthquakes vs Charlotte FC at 12 p.m. PT

Minnesota United FC vs Sporting Kansas City at 1:30 p.m. PT

Portland Timbers vs D.C. United at 2:30 p.m. PTMLS DAY 2: Sunday, Feb. 8

LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC at 10 a.m. PT

LAFC vs. New York City FC at 12 p.m. PTMLS DAY 3: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Austin FC vs. Chicago Fire FC at 10 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 11 a.m. PT

D.C. United vs. Minnesota United FC at 12:30 p.m. PT

Sporting Kansas City vs New York City FC at 1:30 p.m. PT

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers at 3 p.m. PTMLS DAY 4: Saturday, Feb. 14

Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City at 10 a.m. PT

Chicago Fire FC vs. Portland Timbers at 10 a.m. PT

Charlotte FC vs Minnesota United FC at 10 a.m. PT

New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes at 1 p.m. PT







