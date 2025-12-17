Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule
Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and the Coachella Valley Invitational announced today the match schedule for the 2026 preseason tournament at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from Feb. 7-21. The Quakes are slated to kick off their CVI campaign Feb. 7 against Charlotte FC (12 p.m. PT), followed by a match against Pacific Northwest rivals Portland Timbers on Feb. 11 (3 p.m. PT) and closing out with a clash against New York City FC on Feb. 14 (1 p.m. PT).
With the addition of the LA Galaxy, Utah Royals, Bay FC and Kansas City Current, CVI will host 12 Major League Soccer (MLS) and nine National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) teams for its largest event ever. 2026 marks the FIFA World Cup's return to U.S. soil and this year's CVI not only builds momentum for the global tournament ahead but gives fans unprecedented access to the sport's biggest stars.
Early Bird pricing is now available for General Admission Day Passes and will start at just $34. Pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb. 7-8 and Feb. 14-15) will start at $68. Pricing and savings vary by date. Early Bird Pricing ends Jan. 5. To purchase passes, visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes.
Match Schedule
MLS DAY 1: Saturday, Feb. 7
St. Louis CITY SC vs Austin FC at 11 a.m. PT
San Jose Earthquakes vs Charlotte FC at 12 p.m. PT
Minnesota United FC vs Sporting Kansas City at 1:30 p.m. PT
Portland Timbers vs D.C. United at 2:30 p.m. PTMLS DAY 2: Sunday, Feb. 8
LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC at 10 a.m. PT
LAFC vs. New York City FC at 12 p.m. PTMLS DAY 3: Wednesday, Feb. 11
Austin FC vs. Chicago Fire FC at 10 a.m. PT
LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 11 a.m. PT
D.C. United vs. Minnesota United FC at 12:30 p.m. PT
Sporting Kansas City vs New York City FC at 1:30 p.m. PT
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers at 3 p.m. PTMLS DAY 4: Saturday, Feb. 14
Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City at 10 a.m. PT
Chicago Fire FC vs. Portland Timbers at 10 a.m. PT
Charlotte FC vs Minnesota United FC at 10 a.m. PT
New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes at 1 p.m. PT
Major League Soccer Stories from December 17, 2025
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sporting KC Holds Four Picks in MLS SuperDraft on Thursday - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Shedule Set for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC to Face LA Galaxy, Austin FC and Portland Timbers at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Chicago Fire FC
- 2026 MLS SuperDraft Explained: Break Down the Rapids' Picks, Eligibility Rules & Tune-In Information - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy to Play at CVI on February 8 and February 11 - LA Galaxy
- LAFC to Take on New York City FC as Part of Coachella Valley Invitational - Los Angeles FC
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule, Early Bird Pricing Available Now - St. Louis City SC
- Sporting KC Schedule Set for Coachella Valley Invitational - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Transfer Álvaro Barreal to Santos FC - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Prepares for Thursday's 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Real Salt Lake
- Red&Gold Football to Partner with S.D. Aucas of Ecuador - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Welcome Houston Native Graham Wincott as Chief Marketing Officer - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Acquires Israeli International and MLS All-Star Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Midfielder Bryan Acosta for the 2026 Season - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Defender Britton Fischer to MLS Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Red Bull New York Acquires Winger Cade Cowell on Loan from Chivas Guadalajara - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Signs Luis Suárez to a New Contract - Inter Miami CF
- Major League Soccer Announces Eligible Player List for 2026 MLS SuperDraft - MLS
- New York City FC Names Robin Nicholls as Academy Director - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule
- Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda to Represent Burkina Faso in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
- Earthquakes to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Earthquakes Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 MLS Season
- Quakes Academy to Compete in 2025 MLS NEXT Fest