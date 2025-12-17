Veteran Defender Sam Junqua Re-Signs with Real Salt Lake

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake today announced that it has signed veteran MLS player Sam Junqua to a new long-term deal, keeping the versatile left-sided defender on the Wasatch Front for the foreseeable future. With the new two-and-a-half year agreement, Junqua is guaranteed through the 2027-28 season, with an RSL Club option for the 2028-29 MLS season.

"I'm very excited to continue this chapter with Real Salt Lake," said Junqua late Tuesday, upon completion of the agreement. "On and off the field, this Club has been an incredible fit for me and my family, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to keep building here."

Junqua (pronounced JUNK-uh) was a dependable contributor throughout RSL's 2025 season, which saw the Saratoga, Calif.-born left outside back / left centerback appear in 36 of a possible 40 matches overall across all competitions. Junqua scored his lone RSL goal in late April, providing the insurance strike in a 3-1 road win at San Diego, while adding two assists throughout his 36 appearances last season. Junqua also featured in two of RSL's three 2025 Leagues Cup contests, as well as both of February's CONCACAF Champions Cup tilts against Costa Rican champions Herediano.

"We are very happy to extend Sam's tenure at Real Salt Lake," said RSL Sporting Director Kurt Schmid. "His defensive versatility and veteran leadership are invaluable. As we look toward 2026, Sam's professional standard provides the consistency we need at our club."

Now 29 years old, Junqua arrived in Utah last December, 2024, via trade from FC Dallas, where he scored four goals in 65 appearances during the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons. Entering the league via the 2019 MLS SuperDraft by Houston Dynamo FC following a collegiate career at Cal-Berkeley, Junqua appeared in 51 matches for Houston from 2019-22.

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake signs DF Sam Junqua to a new, two-and-a-half year Major League Soccer contract through June, 2028, spanning the 2026, 2027 and 2027-28 MLS seasons, with a Club option for the 2028-29 MLS campaign.

