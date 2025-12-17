Real Salt Lake Prepares for Thursday's 2026 MLS SuperDraft

HERRIMAN, Utah (Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025) - Real Salt Lake will participate in its 22nd edition of the annual MLS SuperDraft, which has been in place since 2000. Currently slated to draft in the 13th position overall based on its 2025 finish, the Claret-and-Cobalt enter Thursday's 12 noon MT festivities currently holding six picks throughout the three-round draft, including five of the first 48 picks, barring future potential transactions.

Real Salt Lake Draft Picks

Round 1 - 13th overall

Round 1 - 25th (via CIN)

Round 2 - 33rd overall (via MTL)

Round 2 - 42nd overall (via NYRB)

Round 2 - 48th overall (via CHI)

Round 3 - 73rd overall

Real Salt Lake has historically utilized the MLS SuperDraft to bolster both its first-team roster as well as its MLS NEXT Pro Real Monarchs composition. The Utah-based side has incrementally increased its number of draftees since the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, where it welcomed Jasper Löeffelsend to the Wasatch Front with the 81st overall selection. The 2022 draftee logged 51 appearances in his two seasons with Real Salt Lake, tacking on two goals and five assists.

The 2023 class was headlined by USMNT pool midfielder Emeka Eneli. Drafted from Cornell University, Eneli has logged 82 MLS appearances, starting in 63 of his appearances. That year, Eneli was joined by fellow classmates Ilijah Paul and Bertin Jacquesson, who combined for 17 MLS appearances, primarily as late-match subs. That duo joined Costa Rican Amferny Sinclair as Real Monarchs standouts, as the trio combined for 72 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, 48 starts, 4634 minutes, 14 goals and seven assists throughout their MLS NEXT Pro careers. Both Paul and Jacquesson now compete in the USL Championship, Paul with Monterey Bay and Jacquesson with reigning champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

The Claret-and-Cobalt 2024 and 2025 draft classes have seen a large emphasis on development, whilst bolstering Head Coach Mark Lowry's Real Monarchs roster. Attackers Matthew Bell and Damien Barker John burst onto the scene, scoring seven combined goals in their rookie years before being loaned out to USL sides in the summer of 2024. Bell would return to ReaL Monarchs in 2025 appearing in five matches, whilst Barker John remained out on loan with Huntsville City Football Club. Defenders Maximus Jennings and Ruben Mesalles would return to school for another year before joining the 2025 rookie class.

The 2025 draft class played a historic role with Real Monarchs, as collegiate rookies combined for 111 appearances, 22 goals, and six assists en route to Real Monarchs' first ever MLS NEXT Pro Playoff appearance. First-round draft pick FW Jesus Barea headlined the class, scoring 14 goals in 17 appearances securing the Monarchs' Golden Boot, also notching 11 first-team appearances. Meanwhile, 2025 rookie Mesalles earned team Defensive Player of the Year Honors for Real Monarchs, after logging four goals and four assists as a left back across 28 appearances. First-year goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet played half of the Monarchs season before first-team injuries saw him called up to provide backup for RSL Iron Man Rafael Cabral.

The 2026 MLS Superdraft kicks off at 12 noon MT, follow RSL socials (Instagram: realsaltlake, X: realsaltlake, Facebook: Real Salt Lake) for live draft updates and more Claret-and-Cobalt news.

Key 2025/26 MLS Offseason Dates & Roster Mechanisms:

(Dates, Times [MT] - Subject to Change)

Dec. 18 - 2026 MLS SuperDraft (12 noon)

Sat - Mon., Jan. 10-12 - 2026 RSL / MLS Preseason Begins in Herriman, UT

Feb. 21 - 2026 MLS Regular Season // RSL Season #22 Kicks Off







