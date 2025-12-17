Sporting KC Schedule Set for Coachella Valley Invitational

The Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) today announced its match schedule for the 2026 preseason tournament at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., from February 7-21.

Sporting Kansas City's three opponents at CVI all made appearances in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2025 as the club will first face Minnesota United FC at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 7 before taking on New York City FC at 3:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 11. SKC will kick off the final day of MLS action at CVI with a match-up against Austin FC at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 14 in the team's preseason finale - one week before Sporting opens the MLS campaign on Saturday, Feb. 21 in San Jose.

SKC Schedule at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

Sat., Feb. 7 (3:30 p.m. CT): SKC vs. Minnesota (tickets)

Wed., Feb. 11 (3:30 p.m. CT): SKC vs. NYCFC (tickets)

Sat., Feb. 14 (12 p.m. CT): SKC vs. Austin FC (tickets)

CVI will host 12 Major League Soccer (MLS) and nine National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) teams for its largest event ever. Early Bird pricing is available until Jan. 5 with General Admission Day Passes starting at $34 and General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb 7-8 and Feb 14-15) starting at $68.

Sporting KC will begin the club's preseason, presented by Saint Luke's, on Jan. 10 when players report to Kansas City for entrance physicals. The team will then travel to Palm Beach, Fla., from Jan. 11-31 - with preseason matches scheduled against Florida International University (9 a.m. CT on Jan. 17), Chicago Fire FC (9 a.m. CT on Jan. 24) and Charlotte FC (10 a.m. CT on Jan. 31) - before concluding preseason in Palm Springs, Calif., from Feb. 3-14 as part of the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational.







