Sporting KC Holds Four Picks in MLS SuperDraft on Thursday

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







The 2026 MLS SuperDraft will begin at 1 p.m. CT on Thursday with updates throughout all three rounds on MLSsoccer.com's MLS SuperDraft Tracker.

Sporting Kansas City holds the fourth overall pick in the first round as well as the 34th and 44th overall picks in the second round and the 64th overall pick in the third round. The MLS SuperDraft order is set by taking the reverse order of the Supporters' Shield standings at the end of each MLS season, taking postseason performance into account.

Notably, the last time Kansas City selected a player within the first seven picks of an MLS SuperDraft came in 2010 when Hermann Trophy winner Teal Bunbury was drafted fourth overall out of the University of Akron. Sporting's active roster features three MLS SuperDraft selections: forward Stephen Afrifa (eighth overall in 2023), goalkeeper Ryan Schewe (22nd overall in 2024) and defender Jansen Miller (eighth overall in 2025).

In advance of the MLS SuperDraft, technical staffs from MLS clubs attended the 2025 MLS College Showcase from Dec. 10-13 in Arizona. The four-day talent evaluation event featured 45 of the top collegiate prospects in the nation.

Major League Soccer has announced the list of more than 400 players eligible for selection (subject to change) in Thursday's MLS SuperDraft, including four players who have signed Generation adidas contracts along with one player who has signed a contract as a pre-signed senior for the class of 2026.

Clemson midfielder Kwaku Agyabeng (GA)

Georgia Southern forward Ricky Louis (GA)

North Carolina State defender Nikola Markovic (GA)

Virginia forward Nicholas Simmonds (GA)

Washington forward Richie Aman (pre-signed senior) Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas dedicated to developing young talent in a professional environment. Each year, collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players are signed by MLS with the majority of such players entering MLS through the SuperDraft. Until the end of the guaranteed term of a contract up to three years, Generation adidas players are on a club's Supplemental Roster.







