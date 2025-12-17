FC Cincinnati Transfer Álvaro Barreal to Santos FC

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have transferred Álvaro Barreal to Brazilian Série A club Santos FC for a multi-million dollar fee, the club announced today. Barreal spent the 2025 season with Santos on loan and performance metrics in the loan for a purchase obligation were met.

Barreal, 25, joined FC Cincinnati in September 2020 and made 121 appearances in all competitions for the Orange and Blue. He scored 19 goals and added 29 assists over parts of four seasons in Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati would like to thank Álvaro for his contributions to the club and wish him all the best in his career.

TRANSACTION: On December 17, 2025, FC Cincinnati transfer Álvaro Barreal to Santos FC.







