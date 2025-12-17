Timbers Shedule Set for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will participate in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) hosted by AEG, the club announced today.

The Timbers will travel to Indio, Calif., for the preseason tournament at the Empire Polo Club alongside 11 other MLS teams from Feb. 7 - Feb. 14. As part of the club's 2026 preseason, presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky, the Timbers are set to participate in the tournament for a fourth-straight year.

Portland and D.C. United kick off the Timbers' CVI slate on Feb. 7, at 2:30 p.m. The Timbers will then face the San Jose Earthquakes in a midweek matchup on Feb. 11, at 3 p.m., before closing out play on Feb. 14, against Chicago Fire FC at 10 a.m. All times are Pacific. Streaming and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

The event is open to the public with single-day and weekend passes on sale now, pricing will vary by date. Timbers fans making the trip to CVI can use Early Bird pricing prior to Jan. 5. To register for passes, visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

Saturday, Feb. 7 D.C. United 2:30 p.m. Day Pass (DCU)

Wednesday, Feb. 11 San Jose Earthquakes 3 p.m. Day Pass (SJ)

Saturday, Feb. 14 Chicago Fire FC 10 a.m. Day Pass (CHI)







