Timbers Midfielder David Da Costa Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery
Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that David Da Costa underwent a successful stabilization surgery on his left shoulder. The procedure was performed by Dr. Charles-Edouard Thelu in Lille, France.
Da Costa's timeline for return is approximately four months. He will conduct his rehabilitation with the Timbers health and performance team and with Providence sports medicine.
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 26, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Fifth Annual Serving Those Who Serve Us Initiative - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Midfielder David Da Costa Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery - Portland Timbers
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- LAFC Announces Roster Moves for 2026 Season - Los Angeles FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Roster Decisions Ahead of the 2026 Season - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Roster Decisions - Philadelphia Union
- Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025 Roster Decisions - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Announce End-Of-2025 Roster Decisions - Columbus Crew SC
- Earthquakes Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 MLS Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Year-End Roster Updates - Colorado Rapids
- Keys to the Match: Onto Miami - New York City FC
- Red Bull New York Announces 2025 End of Year Roster Decisions - New York Red Bulls
- D.C. United Announces Roster Decisions Ahead of the 2026 MLS Season - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Exercise Option for Defender Olwethu Makhanya - Philadelphia Union
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 26, 2025 - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Midfielder David Da Costa Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery
- Timbers Announce Schedule for 2026 MLS Regular Season
- Timbers Announce Roster Status Ahead of 2026 MLS Season
- Timbers Exit Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Following Game 3 Defeat at San Diego FC in Best-Of-3 Series
- Timbers Face San Diego FC on the Road in Decisive Game 3 of Best-Of-3 Series Tonight