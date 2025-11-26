Timbers Midfielder David Da Costa Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery

November 26, 2025

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that David Da Costa underwent a successful stabilization surgery on his left shoulder. The procedure was performed by Dr. Charles-Edouard Thelu in Lille, France.

Da Costa's timeline for return is approximately four months. He will conduct his rehabilitation with the Timbers health and performance team and with Providence sports medicine.







