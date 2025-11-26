Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Roster Decisions

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced that they have exercised the contract option for Tai Baribo and Nathan Harriel, joining 22 players whose contracts were already guaranteed for next season.

The club is in on-going negotiations with Alejandro Bedoya (out of contract), Ben Bender (out of contract), George Marks (out of contract), and Mikael Uhre (out of contract). Additionally, the club recently announced the new contract for midfielder Indiana Vassilev and the option exercised for defender Olwethu Makhanya.

Players under contract for 2026: Markus Anderson, Andre Blake, Jesus Bueno, Bruno Damiani, Eddy Davis III, Jakob Glesnes, Milan Iloski, Danley Jean-Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Olwethu Makhanya, Olivier Mbaizo, Sal Olivas, CJ Olney, Neil Pierre, Jeremy Rafanello, Andrew Rick, Cavan Sullivan, Quinn Sullivan, Indiana Vassilev, David Vazquez*, Kai Wagner, Frankie Westfield

Option Exercised: Tai Baribo, Nathan Harriel

Options Declined: Chris Donovan, Isaiah LeFlore, Nicholas Pariano, Oliver Semmle

Players out of contract: Alejandro Bedoya, Ben Bender, George Marks, Mikael Uhre

In on-going negotiations: Alejandro Bedoya, Ben Bender, George Marks, Mikael Uhre

2025 Philadelphia Union roster (as of Nov. 26, 2025, listed alphabetically)

Goalkeepers (2): Andre Blake, Andrew Rick

Defenders (7): Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Olivier Mbaizo, Neil Pierre, Kai Wagner, Frankie Westfield

Midfielders (9): Jesus Bueno, Danley Jean-Jacques, Jovan Lukic, CJ Olney, Jeremy Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan, Quinn Sullivan, Indiana Vassilev, David Vazquez

Forwards (6): Markus Anderson, Tai Baribo, Bruno Damiani, Eddy Davis III, Milan Iloski, Sal Olivas

*San Diego FC has through November 30, 2025, to exercise their option to permanently acquire Vazquez.







