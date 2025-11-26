Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Year-End Roster Updates

Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -The Colorado Rapids announced its roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. The club exercised contract options on three players, bringing the roster to 23 players entering the 2026 campaign.

The Rapids exercised contract options on goalkeeper Nico Hansen, Homegrown defender Jackson Travis and Homegrown forward Darren Yapi. They declined options for six players: Daouda Amadou, Sam Bassett, Michael Edwards, Nate Jones, Andreas Maxsø and Rafael Santos. Additionally, midfielder Oliver Larraz and forward Calvin Harris are out of contract, and eligible for free agency. The club remains in discussions with Amadou, Harris, Larraz and Santos.

Defender Noah Cobb remains on loan through the end of the year, and the club retains a permanent trade option that must be exercised by December 15, 2025. Winger Alexis Manyoma remains on loan with the club through July 21, 2026, with multiple purchase options. Defender Lucas Herrington will join the club in January of 2026.

Players under contract for 2026 (19): Paxten Aaronson, Josh Atencio, Cole Bassett, Adam Beaudry, Reggie Cannon, Ali Fadal, Wayne Frederick, Alex Harris, Lucas Herrington, Rob Holding, Bryce Jamison, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Ian Murphy, Rafael Navarro, Connor Ronan, Keegan Rosenberry, Zack Steffen, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Sam Vines

Option exercised (3): Nico Hansen, Jackson Travis, Darren Yapi

On loan (2): Noah Cobb, Alexis Manyoma

Free Agent (2):Calvin Harris (free agent), Oliver Larraz (free agent)

Option declined (6): Daouda Amadou, Sam Bassett, Michael Edwards, Nate Jones, Andreas Maxsø, Rafael Santos

In Discussions (4): Daouda Amadou, Calvin Harris, Oliver Larraz, Rafael Santos

2026 COLORADO RAPIDS ROSTER (as of Nov. 26, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3): Adam Beaudry, Nico Hansen, Zack Steffen

Defenders (6): Reggie Cannon, Noah Cobb, Lucas Herrington, Rob Holding, Ian Murphy, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Vines

Midfielders (8): Paxten Aaronson, Josh Atencio, Cole Bassett, Ali Fadal, Wayne Frederick, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Alexis Manyoma, Connor Ronan

Forwards (4):Alex Harris, Bryce Jamison, Rafael Navarro, Kimani Stewart-Baynes

The Colorado Rapids would like to sincerely thank all departing players for their commitment and impact on the club, both on and off the field.







