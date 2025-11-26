Philadelphia Union Exercise Option for Defender Olwethu Makhanya

Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has exercised the contract option for defender Olwethu Makhanya, securing him through the 2026 and 2027 MLS seasons.

"Olwethu had a standout year in his first full MLS season. Proving himself to be an important piece of our backline, he has demonstrated maturity, consistency, and leadership at just 21 years old," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach, Bradley Carnell. "His rapid development is a clear indication of how high his ceiling can be, and we believe he will continue to develop and make a significant impact going forward with the club."

In 2025, the 21-year-old South African center back made an immediate impact in MLS, earning his first appearance, start, goal, and trophy with the Union. After two seasons playing with Union II and reaching the MLS NEXT Pro Cup, he started 23 of 29 first-team matches and logged 2,145 minutes this year. He led the team with 45 clearances, won 64.3 percent of aerial duels, and helped the Union defense record 14 clean sheets while conceding just 35 goals, the league's best. His lone goal, a game-winner against Montreal on July 16, was an early highlight in the Union's Supporters' Shield-winning season. Makhanya finished the regular season being voted at number 13 on the MLS 2025 22 Under-22 list and has been integral in helping the Union advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2025 Audi MLS playoffs.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union exercise the option for defender Olwethu Makhanya for 2026 and 2027 on November 26, 2025.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.