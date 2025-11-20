Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Regular-Season Schedule

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union, in collaboration with Major League Soccer, have announced their 2026 regular-season schedule. With their earliest start in MLS history, the Union kicks off their season on Feb. 21 when they travel to face D.C. United at Audi Field at 7:30 p.m. The season concludes on MLS Decision Day at home against Toronto FC on Nov. 7 at 4:00 p.m. The Union will host their home opener on Sun., Mar. 1 against New York City FC at 4:30 p.m. Additionally, the Union will also be participating in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

SeatGeek, the club's new Official Ticketing Partner, will serve as the primary destination for fans to purchase Philadelphia Union tickets. Single-game tickets will be available on SeatGeek in the new year.

The MLS schedule format will see each team play 34 games, 17 home and 17 on the road. Teams will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away, and will play six different cross-conference opponents (six games). Notable matchups at Subaru Park include reigning Leagues Cup champions Seattle Sounders (Jul. 25) and U.S. Open Cup winners Nashville SC (May 2). Additionally, the Union will face San Diego FC for the first time in team history (Sep. 13).

As North America welcomes the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, MLS will take a break from games, allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a full month of World Cup action. With a record number of MLS players expected on World Cup rosters, MLS will pause league play after matches on May 24, ahead of the FIFA mandatory player report date on May 25 and before resuming at the end of the international tournament. Five MLS stadiums will play host to World Cup games during the break, with many additional venues serving as potential host sites for national team base camps.

All Union matches will be available exclusively on Apple TV beginning in 2026. Every regular season and postseason match will stream directly through the Apple TV app. Additionally, the Union's matches against Atlanta United FC (Mar. 14), Inter Miami CF (May 24), and FC Cincinnati (Sep. 9) will air nationally on FOX and FS1.

Following Decision Day 2026 on November 7, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

Below please find the Philadelphia Union's full 2026 schedule. The 2026 promotional schedule will be announced in the new year. For more information, please visit www.PhiladelphiaUnion.com.

DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) BROADCAST

Sat., Feb. 21 @ D.C. United 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sun., Mar. 1 New York City FC 4:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Mar. 7 San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Mar. 14 @ Atlanta United FC 3:00 PM FOX

Sat., Mar. 21 Chicago Fire FC 4:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Apr. 4 @ Charlotte FC 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Apr. 11 @ CF Montreal TBD Apple TV

Sat., Apr. 18 D.C. United 7:30 PM Apple TV

Wed., Apr. 22 @ Toronto FC 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Apr. 25 @ Columbus Crew 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., May 2 Nashville SC 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., May 9 @ New England Revolution 7:30 PM Apple TV

Wed., May 13 @ Orlando City SC 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., May 16 Columbus Crew 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sun., May 24 @ Inter Miami CF 7:00 PM FOX

Wed., Jul. 22 Red Bull New York 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Jul. 25 Seattle Sounders FC 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Aug. 1 Atlanta United FC 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sun., Aug. 16 @ New York City FC 6:30 PM Apple TV

Wed., Aug. 19 Inter Miami CF 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Aug. 22 @ Austin FC 8:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Aug. 29 @ Red Bull New York 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Sep. 5 CF Montreal 7:30 PM Apple TV

Wed., Sep. 9 FC Cincinnati 7:30 PM FS1

Sun, Sep. 13 @ San Diego FC 9:00 PM Apple TV

Sat., Sep. 19 @ Sporting Kansas City 8:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Sep. 26 Orlando City SC 7:30 PM Apple TV

Sat, Oct. 10 Real Salt Lake 7:30 PM Apple TV

Wed, Oct. 14 @ Chicago Fire FC 8:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Oct. 17 Charlotte FC 2:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Oct. 24 New England Revolution 7:30 PM Apple TV

Wed., Oct. 28 @ Nashville SC 8:30 PM Apple TV

Sat., Oct. 31 @ FC Cincinnati TBD Apple TV

Sat., Nov. 7 Toronto FC 4:00 PM Apple TV

Dates, times, and national broadcast information subject to change







