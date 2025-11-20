Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Regular-Season Schedule
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union, in collaboration with Major League Soccer, have announced their 2026 regular-season schedule. With their earliest start in MLS history, the Union kicks off their season on Feb. 21 when they travel to face D.C. United at Audi Field at 7:30 p.m. The season concludes on MLS Decision Day at home against Toronto FC on Nov. 7 at 4:00 p.m. The Union will host their home opener on Sun., Mar. 1 against New York City FC at 4:30 p.m. Additionally, the Union will also be participating in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.
The MLS schedule format will see each team play 34 games, 17 home and 17 on the road. Teams will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away, and will play six different cross-conference opponents (six games). Notable matchups at Subaru Park include reigning Leagues Cup champions Seattle Sounders (Jul. 25) and U.S. Open Cup winners Nashville SC (May 2). Additionally, the Union will face San Diego FC for the first time in team history (Sep. 13).
As North America welcomes the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, MLS will take a break from games, allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a full month of World Cup action. With a record number of MLS players expected on World Cup rosters, MLS will pause league play after matches on May 24, ahead of the FIFA mandatory player report date on May 25 and before resuming at the end of the international tournament. Five MLS stadiums will play host to World Cup games during the break, with many additional venues serving as potential host sites for national team base camps.
All Union matches will be available exclusively on Apple TV beginning in 2026. Every regular season and postseason match will stream directly through the Apple TV app. Additionally, the Union's matches against Atlanta United FC (Mar. 14), Inter Miami CF (May 24), and FC Cincinnati (Sep. 9) will air nationally on FOX and FS1.
Following Decision Day 2026 on November 7, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.
Below please find the Philadelphia Union's full 2026 schedule. The 2026 promotional schedule will be announced in the new year. For more information, please visit www.PhiladelphiaUnion.com.
DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) BROADCAST
Sat., Feb. 21 @ D.C. United 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sun., Mar. 1 New York City FC 4:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Mar. 7 San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Mar. 14 @ Atlanta United FC 3:00 PM FOX
Sat., Mar. 21 Chicago Fire FC 4:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Apr. 4 @ Charlotte FC 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Apr. 11 @ CF Montreal TBD Apple TV
Sat., Apr. 18 D.C. United 7:30 PM Apple TV
Wed., Apr. 22 @ Toronto FC 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Apr. 25 @ Columbus Crew 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., May 2 Nashville SC 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., May 9 @ New England Revolution 7:30 PM Apple TV
Wed., May 13 @ Orlando City SC 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., May 16 Columbus Crew 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sun., May 24 @ Inter Miami CF 7:00 PM FOX
Wed., Jul. 22 Red Bull New York 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Jul. 25 Seattle Sounders FC 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Aug. 1 Atlanta United FC 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sun., Aug. 16 @ New York City FC 6:30 PM Apple TV
Wed., Aug. 19 Inter Miami CF 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Aug. 22 @ Austin FC 8:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Aug. 29 @ Red Bull New York 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Sep. 5 CF Montreal 7:30 PM Apple TV
Wed., Sep. 9 FC Cincinnati 7:30 PM FS1
Sun, Sep. 13 @ San Diego FC 9:00 PM Apple TV
Sat., Sep. 19 @ Sporting Kansas City 8:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Sep. 26 Orlando City SC 7:30 PM Apple TV
Sat, Oct. 10 Real Salt Lake 7:30 PM Apple TV
Wed, Oct. 14 @ Chicago Fire FC 8:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Oct. 17 Charlotte FC 2:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Oct. 24 New England Revolution 7:30 PM Apple TV
Wed., Oct. 28 @ Nashville SC 8:30 PM Apple TV
Sat., Oct. 31 @ FC Cincinnati TBD Apple TV
Sat., Nov. 7 Toronto FC 4:00 PM Apple TV
Dates, times, and national broadcast information subject to change
