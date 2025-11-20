FC Dallas Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - Major League Soccer today announced FC Dallas' 34-match schedule for the 2026 MLS regular season. FC Dallas opens its 31st season at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 21, against Toronto FC, presented by CoServ. Beginning in 2026, all FC Dallas MLS matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost.

FC Dallas will host back-to-back home matches against Eastern Conference opponents to start the season before traveling west to face LAFC on Saturday, March 7. The first Texas Derby matchup will take place at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 21, when Dallas hosts the Houston Dynamo FC. Dallas will host two Wednesday night matches: April 22 against Minnesota United FC and May 13 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. FC Dallas will play 15 regular-season matches before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will take place Tuesday, July 28, followed by the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 29, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Following the World Cup pause, Dallas will begin a seven-match road stretch on July 22 at the Portland Timbers. The July 25 match at San Diego FC will air nationally on FS1. The stretch includes two Wednesday matches and the primetime Sunday Night Soccer match on Aug. 30 at St. Louis City SC. After 115 days away, Dallas will return to Toyota Stadium to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Sept. 5.

FC Dallas will travel to face Charlotte FC on Oct. 10 in the first regular-season meeting between the clubs. The teams previously met in the 2023 Leagues Cup. The final Texas Derby match of the season will take place Saturday, Oct. 17 in Houston. Dallas is the only MLS club to play three of its final four regular-season matches at home. On Halloween night, Dallas will visit Sporting Kansas City for its final road match. Dallas closes the regular season on Decision Day against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Complete broadcast details, as well as FC Dallas home theme nights will be announced later.

FACING THE EAST

FC Dallas will face six Eastern Conference teams during the 2026 season: Toronto FC, Nashville SC, D.C. United, New York Red Bulls, Charlotte FC and the Columbus Crew. Dallas last faced Toronto, D.C. United and the Red Bulls in the 2024 regular season and last faced Nashville and Columbus in 2023. Dallas will visit Charlotte FC for the first time.

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

MLS will pause play for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after May 23.

MLS returns to action in July during the FIFA World Cup Semifinals.

MLS will continue play during the final weekend of September, heading into the FIFA International Window.

Dallas plays 26 Saturday matches, including 17 at Toyota Stadium, along with seven Wednesday matches and one Sunday match.

Decision Day 2026 will take place on Nov. 7.

The 2026 Audi MLS Playoffs will start after the November FIFA International Window.

FIFA International Windows:

March 23-31

June 1-9

2026 FIFA World Cup: June 11- July 19

September 21 - October 6

November 9-17

SEASON TICKETS FOR 2026

FC Dallas Season Memberships are the best value in professional sports. All packages include free parking, concession and merchandise discounts, a subscription to Apple TV and more. New Toyota Stadium Club Seats are limited with additional VIP Access, a Team Jersey, and extended benefits. Please email memberships@fcdallas.com or call 469-365-0122 to explore seat options.

EVERY MATCH ON APPLE TV

Starting next season, fans will be able to watch every regular season match with an Apple TV subscription*. Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match, complemented by studio programming and a wide range of on-demand content. Subscribers can enjoy MLS coverage alongside Apple TV's acclaimed lineup of original series, films, documentaries, and sports offerings. In addition, an Apple TV subscription will be included as part of 2026 full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs.

Returning for 2026 is Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, a highlighted game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production as well as immersive pre- and post-game coverage that brings fans deeper into the matchday experience.

*An Apple TV subscription does not include third-party branded subscription services or content available for rental or purchase in the Apple TV app.

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CST)

Saturday, Feb. 21 Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28 Nashville 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at LAFC 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 San Diego 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 Houston 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at D.C. United 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 St. Louis 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22 Minnesota United 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 at Seattle 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 at New York Red Bulls 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13 Vancouver 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 at San Jose 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 at Colorado 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22 at Portland 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 at San Diego 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1 at LA Galaxy 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15 at Austin 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Real Salt Lake 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22 at Vancouver 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 30 at St. Louis 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5 Kansas City 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Minnesota United 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12 Portland 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19 Austin 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26 LAFC 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10 at Charlotte 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 Seattle 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 at Houston 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 San Jose 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 Columbus 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 at Kansas City TBD

Saturday, Nov. 7 Colorado 6 p.m.







