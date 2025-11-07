Petar Musa Receives Croatia National Team Call-Up

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Petar Musa has been called up to Croatia's men's national team for the final two World Cup Qualifier group-stage matches against the Faroe Islands and Montenegro. Croatia will face the Faroe Islands on Friday, Nov. 14, at 1:45 p.m. CT at Stadion HNK Rijeka in Rijeka, Croatia. Croatia will then play Montenegro on Monday, Nov. 17, at 1:45 p.m. CT at Podgorica City Stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro.

"It is always an honor to represent Croatia," FC Dallas forward Petar Musa said. "We have worked hard this season in Dallas and now I will give my all to help Croatia secure qualification to the upcoming World Cup."

The star forward cemented his place in the FC Dallas history books as one of the club's top goal scorers this season after scoring 19 goals across all competitions, tying Jason Kreis for the most goals by an FC Dallas player in a single season. Since arriving in Dallas, Musa has scored 35 goals over two seasons, the most in club history during that span. He scored his first playoff goal in Dallas' final match of the season against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Nov. 1, 2025.

Dallas acquired Musa during the 2024 offseason, a transfer that represents the largest acquisition fee in franchise history.

Before joining FC Dallas, Musa played two seasons with S.L. Benfica, scoring 17 goals in 66 appearances and winning the 2022-23 Liga Portugal and the Portuguese Super Cup. Musa previously spent time on loan with Boavista FC, where he scored 11 goals, and in Germany with Union Berlin. Earlier in his career, he played in the Czech Republic for Slavia Prague, Slovan Liberec and Viktoria Žižkov, winning two league titles, a Czech cup and earning the 2019-20 Golden Boot with Slavia. He began his youth career with NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac and NK Zagreb.

A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Musa has represented Croatia at the senior level six times, making his national team debut in a 1-1 draw vs. Wales during the European Qualifiers on March 25, 2023. He also represented Croatia at the U-21 and U-18 levels where he played a combined total of 14 matches.







