FC Dallas Falls 3-0 to Vancouver in Game 1 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series

Published on October 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - FC Dallas suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Game 1 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series Sunday night at BC Place.

HOMEGROWN HERO

Homegrown Goalkeeper Michael Collodi continued his impressive form in goal with a seven-save performance in Vancouver this evening. This season, Collodi played in nine regular season matches and recorded 29 total saves. The Homegrown's record when starting for Dallas is 4-2-3.

FC DALLAS POSTSEASON DEBUTS

Michael Collodi, Osaze Urhoghide, Ramiro, Kaick, Christian Cappis, Sam Sarver, Enes Sali, Logan Farrington, Pedrinho, Joshua Torquato, and Petar Musa all made their postseason debuts. This is the third most FC Dallas players making their MLS postseason debut: (1996 - 15, 2014 - 14, 2010 and 2025 - 11).

DALLAS IN THE PLAYOFFS

FC Dallas has played in 15 postseason rounds or series against opponents that finished with more regular-season points. Dallas holds a 4-11 record in those matchups. The club's biggest upset in terms of point differential came in 2010, when Dallas defeated the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Final despite a nine-point gap (50 vs. 59 points).

POSTSEASON SOCCER VERSUS THE WHITECAPS

FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps had met only once in MLS postseason prior to tonight. Dallas won 2-1 in 2014 in the Western Conference Knockout game. Assistant coach Michel Garbini scored the game-winning goal. In 1979, the Dallas Tornado played the Vancouver Whitecaps in the NASL National Conference Quarterfinals. Dallas was defeated in two games. Game 1 was played in Dallas on Aug. 15, 1979 and game 2 was played on Aug. 18, 1979.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

NEXT UP

FC Dallas hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Game 2 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series this Saturday, Nov. 1 from Toyota Stadium at 8:30 p.m. The match will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app. For tickets and more information, visit FCDallasTickets.com.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"They outplayed us in every phase of the game. They were obviously very motivated, and from what happened last week, they beat us and we have to bounce back, and we have to be better. We can't do this. But we got humbled tonight."

On moving on...

"Our mentality was missing for whatever reason that is. We'll take a look at it, figure out as a staff where we got it wrong. We have to get back to that win or go home mentality. So credit to Vancouver, in their quality, in the win tonight, but we're going to come after them on Saturday night."

On Ramiro...

"Ramiro gives his heart and soul to this team. He started at wing back and then went on to play in the midfield, so he's a versatile engine for us. This is a guy with a mentality of sliding around and giving his heart and soul, he never lets up. That's who he is every day of his life. I'm proud of him, but as a team, we just got to be better. We weren't good enough tonight."

Midfielder Christian Cappis

On tonight's performance...

"Obviously that was not what we wanted to do today. I don't think it's what we expect from ourselves. So we have to look at ourselves, look inward, and get ready, because we have a win or go home game next weekend at home, and we need to show up because we can't do what we did today and expect to win."

On playing in front of the home crowd next game...

"I think that there's no better place for us to turn around than at home, to give our fans what they've been supporting us for all season. It's not always been easy. But we're going to show up, play for them, play for each other. And if we do what we can do and play to our level, I have no doubt that we can get a result at home."







