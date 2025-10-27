No. 4 Minnesota United FC vs. No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC Preview

Published on October 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - No. 4 Minnesota United begins its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign on Monday night, facing No. 5 seed Seattle Sounders FC at home. The Loons enter this postseason series having defeated the Sounders in both regular-season meetings this year, including their first-ever victory at Lumen Field, and their second-ever home win and clean sheet in club history versus Seattle.

In the two-match season series, Minnesota earned a 3-2 road win in Seattle before following it up with a 1-0 triumph at Allianz Field, marking the first time in club history the Loons obtained two victories over the Sounders in a single season. Both victories showcased MNUFC's defensive composure and attacking efficiency, as the team limited Seattle's scoring threats and capitalized on set-piece opportunities.

Minnesota enters the MLS Cup Playoffs after a tightly contested 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy on Decision Day at Dignity Health Sports Park. Despite a late stoppage-time goal from midfielder Joaquín Pereyra, the Loons were unable to find an equalizer. Still, the club capped off the regular season with a record-setting 16 victories, securing a fourth-place finish in the Western Conference and clinching the earliest playoff berth in team history back on August 30.

Seattle Sounders FC concluded their regular season with a 2-1 victory over New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. Forward Jordan Morris opened the scoring for the visitors, while defender Jackson Ragen netted the decisive goal in the second half to secure a crucial road win and momentum heading into the postseason.

Monday's matchup marks the third meeting between the two sides this year, with the stakes higher than ever. For Minnesota, it's an opportunity to extend their unbeaten run against the Sounders and earn the club's first-ever postseason victory over Seattle. For the Sounders, it's a chance to respond and avenge two regular-season defeats suffered against the Loons.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON FACING SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC AFTER WINNING THE SERIES OF MATCHES IN REGULAR PLAY...

"We take a lot of confidence from two good performances and two good results, or certainly performances that we know equate to results, when we play against a team like Seattle, who are very difficult to play against; they're very, very compact from a defensive perspective. We can in no way afford to be complacent based on the fact that we've beaten them twice this year because I think the have had the upper hand as a club over the course of the years."

