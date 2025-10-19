Minnesota United Announces Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Schedule

Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United along with Major League Soccer today announced the game schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series between the No. 4 Loons and No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC. Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers.

Game 1 will take place on Monday, October 27 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, is set to kick at 8:00 p.m. CT and will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, along with being broadcast nationally on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Fans locally can also tune in to MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN.

Game 2 of the series heads to Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Monday, November 3, with kick set for 9:55 p.m. CT. This match will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, broadcast nationally on FS1 and FOX Deportes, and will also be broadcast locally on MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN.

Game 3, if necessary, sees Minnesota return home on Saturday, November 8 at a time to be determined, streaming live on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV along with local radio on MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN.

TICKET INFORMATION FOR GAME 1 AT ALLIANZ FIELD:

Tickets for Game 1 of the Loons' Round One matchup versus Seattle Sounders FC on Monday, Oct. 27 are now on sale to the general public at SeatGeek HERE.

ROUND ONE BEST-OF-3 SERIES SCHEDULE SUMMARY:

Game 1 - MNUFC vs. Seattle Sounders | Mon., Oct. 27 at 8:00 p.m. CT | Saint Paul, Minn.

Game 2 - MNUFC @ Seattle Sounders | Mon., Nov. 3 at 9:55 p.m. CT | Seattle, Washington

Game 3** - MNUFC vs. Seattle Sounders | Sat., Nov. 8, Time TBD | Saint Paul, Minn.







