Nashville SC Announces Schedule for 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Versus Inter Miami CF
Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer announced today the schedule for Nashville SC's 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series versus Inter Miami CF. The sixth-seeded Boys in Gold will visit third-seeded Miami Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT before hosting the second match of the series at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Pro sports playoffs return to Music City after a year hiatus in which neither the Tennessee Titans (NFL), the Nashville Predators (NHL) or Nashville SC (MLS) reached the postseason. Fans can turn it up and enjoy playoff action again by purchasing tickets at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.
If needed, the best of three series will be determined in a decisive third match at Miami's Chase Field on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF Round One schedule:
Game 1, Friday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m. CT | Kickoff at 7:25 p.m. CT
Game 2, Saturday, Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m. CT
Game 3, Saturday, Nov. 8, timing TBD
Nashville SC is just the fifth expansion team to reach the playoffs in five of its first six MLS seasons. In 2023, it became one of just three teams in league history to qualify for the playoffs in each of its first four years of existence (2020 to 2023).
Nashville SC has played Inter Miami CF 16 times across five competitions (MLS regular season and playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup) since both joined MLS in 2020, making Miami the second most frequent opponent behind Orlando City SC (17). The Boys in Gold are 4W-7L-5D all-time versus the South Florida side and 3W-2L-3D against the Herons in Music City (Nissan Stadium, GEODIS Park).
For more information and updates on Nashville SC's participation in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, please visit www.NashvilleSC.com or follow the club's social media channels.
