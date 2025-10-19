MLS Announces Schedule for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series

Published on October 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew

Round One, Best-of-3 series

Game 1 - Monday, Oct. 27, 6:45 p.m. (6:55 p.m. ET official kickoff)

Game 2 - Sunday, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m. (6:42 p.m. official kickoff)

Game 3 (if necessary) - Saturday, Nov. 8, TBD time

Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers. Game 1 of the Crew-Cincinnati series will also broadcast on FS1, as well as Columbus' partner radio stations [Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English) and La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the schedule and broadcast details for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series.

The Round One Best-of-3 Series includes a home-away-home configuration that guarantees at least one home game for all teams. Game 1 matches will be hosted by the higher seed. Game 2 matches will be hosted by the lower seed and as needed; the higher seed will host the decisive Game 3. If a match is tied at the end of regulation during the Wild Card and Best-of-3 Series matches, no extra time will be played, and teams will participate in penalty kicks to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches will advance to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals.

Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers.

Following the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern and Western Conference Wild Card matches on Oct. 22, Inter Miami CF will kick off Round One Best-of-3 Series play, as they host Nashville SC in a standalone match on Friday, October 24 (8 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV / FS1 / Fox Deportes / TSN / RDS).

Best-of-3 Series action continues on Sunday, Oct. 26 with a tripleheader highlighted by Supporters' Shield winners the Philadelphia Union hosting Game 1 against either No. 8 Chicago Fire FC or No. 9 Orlando City SC at Subaru Park (5:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV / FS1 / Fox Deportes). Following that match will be a Western Conference clash between No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC and No. 7 FC Dallas (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV). The final match of the day will feature the winner of the Western Conference Wild Card game between No. 8 Portland Timbers and No. 9 Real Salt Lake traveling to Snapdragon Stadum to face the top seed in the Western Conference, San Diego FC, in their inaugural Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match (9:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV).

HOW TO WATCH

MLS Season Pass and Apple TV will broadcast every match of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $9.99 for the remainder of the season. For more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass visit: tv.apple.com.

To provide extensive coverage, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up in English and MLS La Previa and El Resumen in Spanish, will feature special edition 30-minute pre- and post-game shows providing in-depth analysis and highlights for the Wild Card matches and Round One Best-of-3 Series games.

In addition to matches on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, select playoff games will also be available through FOX Sports in the U.S. (FS1 and FOX Deportes) and on TSN and RDS in Canada.

MLS Cup presented by Audi will take place Saturday, December 6 (2:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS).

For more information about the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Wild Card Matches

Wednesday, October 22

No. 8 Chicago Fire FC vs. No. 9 Orlando City SC

8:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 8:42 p.m. ET kickoff

(SeatGeek Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

No. 8 Portland Timbers vs. No. 9 Real Salt Lake

10:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 10:42 p.m. ET kickoff

(Providence Park, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Round One Best-of-3 Series: Game 1

Friday, October 24

Eastern Conference - No. 3 Inter Miami CF vs. No. 6 Nashville SC

8:00 p.m. ET broadcast / 8:25 p.m. ET kickoff

(Chase Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes, TSN, RDS)

Sunday, October 26

Eastern Conference - No. 1 Philadelphia Union vs. No. 8 Chicago Fire FC / No. 9 Orlando City SC

5:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 5:55 p.m. ET kickoff

(Subaru Park, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes)

Western Conference - No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs No. 7 FC Dallas

7:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 7:42 p.m. ET kickoff

(BC Place, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Western Conference - No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 8 Portland Timbers / No. 9 Real Salt Lake

9:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 9:42 p.m. ET kickoff

(Snapdragon Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Monday, October 27

Eastern Conference - No. 2 FC Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Columbus Crew

6:45 p.m. ET broadcast / 6:55 p.m. ET kickoff

(TQL Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes, TSN, RDS)

Western Conference - No. 4 Minnesota United FC vs. No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC

9:00 p.m. ET broadcast / 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff

(Allianz Field, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes, TSN, RDS)

Tuesday, October 28

Eastern Conference - No. 4 Charlotte FC vs. No. 5 New York City FC

6:45 p.m. ET broadcast / 6:55 p.m. ET kickoff

(Bank of America Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes, TSN, RDS)

Wednesday, October 29

Western Conference - No. 3 LAFC vs. No. 6 Austin FC

10:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 10:42 p.m. ET kickoff

(BMO Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Round One Best-of-3 Series: Game 2

Saturday, November 1

Eastern Conference - No. 5 New York City FC vs. No. 4 Charlotte FC

3:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 3:42 p.m. ET kickoff

(Yankee Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Eastern Conference - No. 8 Chicago Fire FC / No. 9 Orlando City SC vs. No. 1 Philadelphia Union

5:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 5:42 p.m. ET kickoff

(SeatGeek Stadium / Inter&Co Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Eastern Conference - No. 6 Nashville SC vs. No. 3 Inter Miami CF

7:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 7:42 p.m. ET kickoff

(GEODIS Park, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Western Conference - No. 7 FC Dallas vs. No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

9:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 9:42 p.m. ET kickoff

(Toyota Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, TSN, RDS)

Western Conference - No. 8 Portland Timbers / No. 9 Real Salt Lake vs No. 1 San Diego FC

9:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 9:42 p.m. ET kickoff

(Providence Park / America First Field, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Sunday, November 2

Eastern Conference - No. 7 Columbus Crew vs. No. 2 FC Cincinnati

6:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 6:42 p.m. ET kickoff

(Lower.com Field, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Western Conference - No. 6 Austin FC vs. No. 3 LAFC

8:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 8:55 p.m. ET kickoff

(Q2 Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes, TSN, RDS)

Monday, November 3

Western Conference - No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC vs. No. 4 Minnesota United FC

10:30 p.m. ET broadcast / 10:55 p.m. ET kickoff

(Lumen Field, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes, TSN, RDS)

Round One Best-of-3 Series: Game 3 (if necessary)

Friday, November 7

Eastern Conference - No. 4 Charlotte FC vs. No. 5 New York City FC

TBD Time

(Bank of America Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Western Conference - No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. No. 7 FC Dallas

TBD Time

(BC Place, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Saturday, November 8

Eastern Conference - No. 1 Philadelphia Union vs. No. 8 Chicago Fire FC / No. 9 Orlando City SC

TBD Time

(Subaru Park, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Eastern Conference - No. 2 FC Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Columbus Crew

TBD Time

(TQL Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Eastern Conference - No. 3 Inter Miami CF vs. No. 6 Nashville SC

TBD Time

(Chase Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Western Conference - No. 3 LAFC vs. No. 6 Austin FC

TBD Time

(BMO Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Western Conference - No. 4 Minnesota United FC vs. No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC

TBD Time

(Allianz Field, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Sunday, November 9

Western Conference - No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 8 Portland Timbers / No. 9 Real Salt Lake

TBD Time

(Snapdragon Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Conference Semifinals

Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23

Conference Finals

Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi

Saturday, December 6

2:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS







Major League Soccer Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.