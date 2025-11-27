Minnesota United Announces 2025 End of Season Roster Decisions
Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today its roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.
MNUFC exercised the contract options for goalkeepers Alec Smir and Wessel Speel, and defenders Morris Duggan, Devin Padelford and D.J. Taylor.
Players with guaranteed contracts for the 2026 season include: defenders Michael Boxall, Kieran Chandler, Jefferson Diaz, Julian Gressel, Carlos Harvey, Anthony Markanich, Nicolás Romero and Joseph Rosales, midfielders Alexis Fariña, Dominik Fitz, Owen Gene, Hoyeon Jung, Matúš Kmeť, Kenyel Michel, Joaquín Pereyra, Wil Trapp and Nectarios Triantis, and forwards Jordan Adebayo-Smith, Mamadou Dieng, Darius Randell and Kelvin Yeboah.
The club declined contract options for defender Kipp Keller, midfielder Robin Lod and Samuel Shashoua, and forward Loïc Mesanvi. Additionally, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and midfielder Hassani Dotson are both out of contract.
The club is undergoing contract negotiations with goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, midfielder Robin Lod and forward Loïc Mesanvi.
ROSTERED PLAYERS (AS OF NOV. 26, 2025):
GOALKEEPERS (2): Alec Smir, Wessel Speel
DEFENDERS (11): Michael Boxall, Kieran Chandler, Jefferson Diaz, Morris Duggan, Julian Gressel, Carlos Harvey, Anthony Markanich, Devin Padelford, Nicolás Romero, Joseph Rosales, D.J. Taylor
MIDFIELDERS (9): Alexis Fariña, Dominik Fitz, Owen Gene, Hoyeon Jung, Matúš Kmeť, Kenyel Michel, Joaquín Pereyra, Wil Trapp, Nectarios Triantis
FORWARDS (4): Jordan Adebayo-Smith, Mamadou Dieng, Darius Randell, Kelvin Yeboah
