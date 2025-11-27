Inter Miami CF Donates Essential Supplies to Jamaica in Efforts to Provide Hurricane Melissa Relief

Published on November 26, 2025

Last week, Inter Miami CF hosted a week-long hurricane relief drive to collect essential supplies for those impacted by the catastrophic tropical cyclone, Hurricane Melissa, which affected Jamaica earlier this month.

Throughout the week, Inter Miami CF staff and Academy players dropped off supplies to donation boxes located at the Florida Blue Training Center, including first aid supplies, feminine hygiene products, toys for children, mosquito nets, baby care items, batteries and more.

All donations will be transported by ship from Fort Lauderdale to Ballaz Academy in Jamaica - the youth fútbol academy which hosted Inter Miami earlier this year for the Club's International Youth Clinic presented by Royal Caribbean. Ballaz Academy will further support Inter Miami's hurricane relief drive by distributing the items to families in need in their local community.

"We were devastated to learn of the damage left by Hurricane Melissa earlier this month. With our close connection to Jamaica through our players and our previous community initiatives, to provide support wasn't just a thought for our Club but a necessity," said Inter Miami's Director of Community Engagement Camila Jocelyn-Holt. "We are honored to support our friends at Ballaz Academy through this difficult time, and we hope these items can alleviate some of the struggles faced by the community in the aftermath of this devastation."

Inter Miami is heartwarmed to continue supporting organizations it has collaborated with in the past, like Ballaz Academy, and looks forward to furthering its support of these organizations through their times of need as they arise hereafter.







