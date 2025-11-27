Inter Miami CF Donates Essential Supplies to Jamaica in Efforts to Provide Hurricane Melissa Relief
Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Last week, Inter Miami CF hosted a week-long hurricane relief drive to collect essential supplies for those impacted by the catastrophic tropical cyclone, Hurricane Melissa, which affected Jamaica earlier this month.
Throughout the week, Inter Miami CF staff and Academy players dropped off supplies to donation boxes located at the Florida Blue Training Center, including first aid supplies, feminine hygiene products, toys for children, mosquito nets, baby care items, batteries and more.
All donations will be transported by ship from Fort Lauderdale to Ballaz Academy in Jamaica - the youth fútbol academy which hosted Inter Miami earlier this year for the Club's International Youth Clinic presented by Royal Caribbean. Ballaz Academy will further support Inter Miami's hurricane relief drive by distributing the items to families in need in their local community.
"We were devastated to learn of the damage left by Hurricane Melissa earlier this month. With our close connection to Jamaica through our players and our previous community initiatives, to provide support wasn't just a thought for our Club but a necessity," said Inter Miami's Director of Community Engagement Camila Jocelyn-Holt. "We are honored to support our friends at Ballaz Academy through this difficult time, and we hope these items can alleviate some of the struggles faced by the community in the aftermath of this devastation."
Inter Miami is heartwarmed to continue supporting organizations it has collaborated with in the past, like Ballaz Academy, and looks forward to furthering its support of these organizations through their times of need as they arise hereafter.
Major League Soccer Stories from November 26, 2025
- Minnesota United Announces 2025 End of Season Roster Decisions - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Donates Essential Supplies to Jamaica in Efforts to Provide Hurricane Melissa Relief - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Fifth Annual Serving Those Who Serve Us Initiative - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Midfielder David Da Costa Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery - Portland Timbers
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- LAFC Announces Roster Moves for 2026 Season - Los Angeles FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Roster Decisions Ahead of the 2026 Season - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Roster Decisions - Philadelphia Union
- Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025 Roster Decisions - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Announce End-Of-2025 Roster Decisions - Columbus Crew SC
- Earthquakes Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 MLS Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Year-End Roster Updates - Colorado Rapids
- Keys to the Match: Onto Miami - New York City FC
- Red Bull New York Announces 2025 End of Year Roster Decisions - New York Red Bulls
- D.C. United Announces Roster Decisions Ahead of the 2026 MLS Season - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Exercise Option for Defender Olwethu Makhanya - Philadelphia Union
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 26, 2025 - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Donates Essential Supplies to Jamaica in Efforts to Provide Hurricane Melissa Relief
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Fifth Annual Serving Those Who Serve Us Initiative
- Inter Miami CF Teams up with Publix to Support Families During the Holiday Season Through Shop with a Star Initiative
- Tickets on Sale Now: Inter Miami CF to Host New York City FC in Eastern Conference Final
- Inter Miami CF Set to Host New York City FC in Eastern Conference Final