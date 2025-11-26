LAFC Announces Roster Moves for 2026 Season

LAFC announced the club's roster moves for the 2026 MLS season today. The club currently has 21 players under contract for 2026 after exercising four contract options and declining five for next year.

The Black & Gold has exercised contract options for forward Adrian Wibowo, defenders Kenny Nielsen and Nkosi Tafari, and goalkeeper Thomas Hasal.

The club declined contract options for forward Alexandru Bǎluțǎ, midfielders Jailson, Ryan Raposo, and Adam Saldaña, as well as goalkeeper David Ochoa.

Ochoa and Raposo are eligible for MLS Free Agency, while Bǎluțǎ, Jailson, and Saldaña will be eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Process. The club remains in discussions to retain Raposo.

LAFC is also in talks to retain former World Cup winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as well as midfielder Mathieu Choinière after his loan from Grasshopper Club Zürich of the Swiss Super League expires at the end of the year.

The loans for midfielders Frankie Amaya from Toluca of Mexico's Liga MX, Odin Thiago Holm from Celtic of the Scottish Premiership, and Andrew Moran from Brighton & Hove Albion of the English Premier League expire on Dec. 31, 2025. Amaya is eligible for MLS Free Agency, while Holm and Moran are eligible for the league's Re-Entry Process.

Over the last few months, LAFC re-signed defenders Ryan Hollingshead and Sergi Palencia, midfielder Timothy Tillman and forward Nathan Ordaz to multi-year contracts. The club also traded defender Luca Bombino to San Diego FC.

MLS Free Agency and End-of-Year Waivers open on Dec. 10, followed by the Re-Entry Process, Stage 1, on Dec. 11. For a full breakdown of the MLS offseason calendar, CLICK HERE.

LAFC players currently under contract for 2026:

GOALKEEPERS: Thomas Hasal

DEFENDERS: Lorenzo Dellavalle, Ryan Hollingshead, Aaron Long, Kenny Nielsen, Sergi Palencia, Ryan Porteous, Eddie Segura, Artem Smolyakov, Nkosi Tafari

MIDFIELDERS: Mark Delgado, Igor Jesus, Jude Terry, Timothy Tillman, Yaw Yeboah

FORWARDS: Denis Bouanga, Jeremy Ebobisse, Son Heung-Min, David Martínez, Nathan Ordaz, Adrian Wibowo







