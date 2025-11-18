LAFC Trades Luca Bombino to San Diego FC

November 18, 2025

LAFC today announced that the club has traded defender Luca Bombino to San Diego FC in exchange for $200,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) after the 2025 expansion side exercised its permanent trade option on Bombino's season-long loan. LAFC will retain a future sell-on and trade percentage and could receive up to $900,000 in GAM if certain performance-based milestones are achieved.

Bombino joined San Diego FC on loan in February 2025 and has since made 31 appearances (28 starts) for the club across all competitions, contributing two goals and three assists.

The Santa Clarita, CA native originally joined the Black & Gold in 2018 as part of the LAFC Academy, progressing from the U-12 through U-17 level before signing with LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro in 2023. In total, the defender made 32 appearances for LAFC2 (29 starts), recording four assists across two seasons. On September 13, 2024, Bombino became the sixth LAFC Academy player to sign a Homegrown contract with LAFC. The U.S. youth international was available on the bench for LAFC four times during the 2024 MLS season.

TRANSACTION: LAFC trades defender Luca Bombino to San Diego FC in exchange for $200,000 in 2026 GAM. LAFC will retain a future sell-on and trade percentage and could receive up to $900,000 in GAM if certain performance-based milestones are achieved.







