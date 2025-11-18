Inter Miami CF Academy U-13s to Participate in Newell's Cup Illinois in Rosario, Argentina

Published on November 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy's U-13 team, representing the 2013 age group, is headed to Rosario, Argentina to participate in the 14th edition of the Newell's Cup Illinois. The tournament will feature seven other youth teams from South America, including Newell's Old Boys, Deportivo LSM, Club Universitario de Deportes, and more.

Participation in the Newell's Cup offers a valuable opportunity for Inter Miami CF's Academy to compete on the international stage and test itself against elite youth talent from around the globe. Our U-13s will play three group stage matches, with hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Inter Miami CF U-13 Group Stage Matches

Monday, November 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET vs. Newell's Old Boys (Argentina)

Tuesday, November 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET vs. Captación Albion FC (Uruguay)

Wednesday, November 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET vs. Club de Deportes Provincial Curicó Unido (Chile)

Our Academy's U-13s will compete in Group A. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for the evening of Thursday, Nov. 27, followed by the final on Friday, Nov. 28.

This exciting experience reflects the Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







Major League Soccer Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.