Earthquakes Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 MLS Season

Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today their roster decisions ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

The club has exercised 2026 contract options on 12 players: goalkeepers Earl Edwards Jr. and Francesco Montali; defenders Vítor Costa, Max Floriani, Benji Kikanović, Jamar Ricketts and Reid Roberts; midfielders Noel Buck, Nick Fernandez, Beau Leroux and Niko Tsakiris; and forward Jack Skahan.

The following 15 players already hold guaranteed contracts for the 2026 season: goalkeeper Daniel; defenders DeJuan Jones, Nick Lima, Paul Marie, Daniel Munie and Dave Romney; midfielders Ian Harkes, Cruz Medina, Edwyn Mendoza, Kaedren Spivey and Ronaldo Vieira; and forwards Cristian "Chicho" Arango, Ousseni Bouda, Chance Cowell and Preston Judd.

The Quakes will not exercise 2026 contract options on five players: defenders Wilson Eisner, Rodrigues and Bruno Wilson; midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye; and forward Josef Martínez.

Forward Cristian Espinoza is out of contract following the 2025 season and is a free agent. For select players who are either out of contract or had their options declined, conversations about returning to the Earthquakes in 2026 are still ongoing.

The MLS offseason begins Dec. 10 with Free Agency opening at 10 a.m. PT. On Dec. 11, the Re-Entry Process, Stage 1, will commence at 10 a.m. PT, and the End-of-Year Waivers process will close at 2 p.m. PT. The Re-Entry Process, Stage 2, will take place Dec. 17. The 2026 MLS SuperDraft will take place on Dec. 18 and consists of three rounds of player selections. San Jose has the No. 11 overall pick. For the full calendar of MLS offseason building events, click HERE.

The Earthquakes' current roster heading into 2026, listed alphabetically by position, is below:

Goalkeepers (3): Daniel, Earl Edwards Jr., Francesco Montali

Defenders (10): Vítor Costa, Max Floriani, DeJuan Jones, Benji Kikanović, Nick Lima, Paul Marie, Daniel Munie, Jamar Ricketts, Reid Roberts, Dave Romney

Midfielders (9): Noel Buck, Nick Fernandez, Ian Harkes, Beau Leroux, Cruz Medina, Edwyn Mendoza, Kaedren Spivey, Niko Tsakiris, Ronaldo Vieira

Forwards (5): Cristian "Chicho" Arango, Ousseni Bouda, Chance Cowell, Preston Judd, Jack Shahan

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - The Earthquakes exercised 2026 contract options on 12 players: GK Earl Edwards Jr., GK Francesco Montali, D Vítor Costa, D Max Floriani, D Benji Kikanović, D Jamar Ricketts, D Reid Roberts, M Noel Buck, M Nick Fernandez, M Beau Leroux, M Niko Tsakiris and F Jack Skahan. The Earthquakes will not exercise 2026 contract options on five players: D Wilson Eisner, D Rodrigues, D Bruno Wilson, M Mark-Anthony Kaye and F Josef Martínez.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.