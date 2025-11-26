Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025 Roster Decisions

November 26, 2025

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced roster decisions for players on the 2025 squad. The Fire have exercised the 2026 contract options for Jack Elliott and Sam Williams. Decisions for players who are currently on loan will be announced at a later date.

Chicago also announced that it has declined the 2026 contract options for forward Tom Barlow and goalkeeper Bryan Dowd. Barlow will be eligible for free agency and Dowd will be eligible for selection in the 2025 Re-Entry Draft. The loan for midfielder Rominigue Kouamé expires at the end of the year and the Club has declined the option to make the transfer permanent. Defender Chase Gasper is out of contract and will be pursuing opportunities outside of soccer following the 2025 season.

Additionally, the Club has acquired Swedish midfielder Anton Saletros and signed midfielder André Franco on a permanent transfer. Franco was previously on loan from FC Porto in Portugal. Midfielder David Poreba has reached a new agreement and will remain with the Club through 2026 with Club options for 2027 and 2028, and defender Omar González has been named as an assistant coach for the MLS NEXT Pro side of the Club, Chicago Fire FC II.

The following players remain under guaranteed contract for 2026: goalkeepers Chris Brady and Jeff Gal; defenders Leonardo Barroso, Christopher Cupps, Jonathan Dean, Andrew Gutman, Viktor Radojević, Justin Reynolds, Sam Rogers, and Joel Waterman; midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Jonathan Bamba, Dylan Borso, Dje D'Avilla, André Franco, Brian Gutiérrez, Maren Haile-Selassie, Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pineda, Omari Glasgow, Sergio Oregel Jr., David Poreba, Anton Salétros, Robert Turdean*, Sam Williams, and Philip Zinckernagel; and forwards Dean Boltz, Hugo Cuypers, and Georgios Koutsias.

Chicago Fire FC Current Roster:

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady, Jeffrey Gal

Defenders: Leonardo Barroso, Christopher Cupps, Jonathan Dean, Jack Elliott, Omar González, Andrew Gutman, Viktor Radojević, Justin Reynolds, Sam Rogers, Joel Waterman

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Jonathan Bamba, Dylan Borso, Dje D'Avilla, André Franco, Brian Gutiérrez, Maren Haile-Selassie, Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pineda, Omari Glasgow, Sergio Oregel Jr., David Poreba, Anton Salétros, Robert Turdean*, Sam Williams, Philip Zinckernagel

Forwards: Dean Boltz, Hugo Cuypers, Georgios Koutsias

*Off roster

