Keys to the Match: Onto Miami

Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC take on Inter Miami CF in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Eastern Conference Final. Kickoff is set for 6:00PM ET on Saturday, November 29.

Onto Miami

The reward for seizing an opportunity is another opportunity.

As the elation of Sunday night's victory in Philadelphia began to settle, the bracket shifted, and the Eastern Conference Final was confirmed. New York City FC's postseason journey continues with a trip to Miami, Florida, where they'll face Inter Miami CF.

The Herons booked their place in the Final with a commanding 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati on the road, and now return home for Saturday evening's showdown.

For New York City, this marks a third Eastern Conference Final appearance in five years; a reflection of the high standards the club continues to set. Both players and staff know the work is far from finished. Miami will present a formidable challenge, boasting a roster full of high-profile talent, but New York City enter the contest with confidence and belief - qualities that have defined their playoff run on the road so far.

Form Guide

Miami held the upper hand in the regular-season meetings between the two sides this year.

Their first clash in Florida ended in a 2-2 draw, with New York City cruelly denied victory by a stoppage-time equalizer. When the teams met again in New York, Miami edged a tight contest.

The recent history between the sides tells a story of parity. Four of the last five MLS meetings have finished in a draw. Yet, in the five encounters before that, New York City claimed four wins, including a 3-0 triumph in their 2022 playoff meeting at Citi Field.

That night in Queens, Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez, and Héber found the net to send New York City through in style. A repeat performance this weekend would be ideal, but this team isn't dwelling on the past. Their focus is firmly on the present, on what's directly in front of them.

Keep Going

Justin Haak summed it up perfectly on Sunday night:

"Everybody, throughout the whole roster, is ready to step in when they're needed."

Missing several key players against Philadelphia, New York City were forced to adjust - and those who stepped in rose to the occasion. Whether filling new roles or making crucial contributions off the bench, everyone played their part in a memorable win at Subaru Park.

That collective mentality has carried the team through this postseason and will once again be vital as they adapt to the absences of Alonso Martínez and Andrés Perea through injury.

Now, one more step remains between New York City and another shot at MLS Cup. The group is together, focused, and fearless. Whoever takes the field on Saturday, rest assured, they'll be ready to take the game to Miami.







