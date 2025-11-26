New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 26, 2025
Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s, Under-16s, Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s were all in MLS NEXT action last Saturday, with the U-15s improving their record to 9-5-2 on the fall season. The U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s visited Red Bull New York, while the U-14s and U-13s traveled to Cedar Stars Bergen.
On Saturday, the U-18s fell, 2-0, to fellow MLS Academy side Red Bull New York. Also on the road, the U-16s edged out the Red Bulls, 2-1. After New York opened the scoring in the 30th minute, Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) equalized in the 62nd minute, recording his eighth goal of the campaign. Just three minutes later, Isaac Twumasi (2010 - Lawrenceville, Ga.) netted the game winner, capitalizing on an assist from Jesse Ebere (2010 - Saunders Lake, R.I.). In net for New England, goalkeeper Reinner Fidelis (2009 - Billerica, Mass.) saved a penalty attempt in the sixth minute to help seal the win.
The U-15s defeated Red Bull New York, 2-1, on Saturday. Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) found the scoresheet in just the second minute, converting a helper from Boston Kahoalii (2012 - Whitman, Mass.). After New York pulled one back in the 13th minute, Adamu set up Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) for a 52nd-minute tally, helping to secure the U-15s' fourth victory in their last five games. On Saturday, both the U-14s and U-13s fell to Cedar Stars Bergen, 4-0, respectively.
The Revolution Academy's U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s will be training this weekend as they prepare for the annual MLS NEXT Fest, which is set to kick off on December 4 in Mesa, Ariz. The U-14s and U-13s will conclude the first half of the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign, competing in a non-league Thanksgiving Showcase at New England Futbol Club from Friday, November 28 to Sunday, November 30. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.
UNDER 18s
New England Revolution U-18s vs. Red Bull New York U-18s
Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Red Bulls Training Facility
New England Revolution 0, Red Bull New York 2
Scoring Summary:
RBNY - 38'
RBNY - 87'
Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Sheridan McNish, Harley Kerr, Aarin Prajapati, Josh Macedo (Zayden Bediako 84'); Edwin Flores, Judah Siqueira (Makai Wells 31'), Javaun Mussenden; Levi Katsell, Cristiano Carlos (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 65'), Jason Burney (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 65')
Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Alex Glassman, Eli Ackerman
UNDER 16s
New England Revolution U-16s vs. Red Bull New York U-16s
Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Red Bulls Training Facility
New England Revolution 2, Red Bull New York 1
Scoring Summary:
RBNY - 30'
NE - Brandon Velez (Unassisted) 62'
NE - Issac Twumasi (Jesse Ebere) 65'
Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Braeden Anderson, Logan Azar, Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz; Lucas Pereira (Shifaq Fazl 75'), Frankie Caruso (Jessie Ebere 60', John Bernard Hamilton 86'), Tobin Farmer; Issac Twumasi (Alex Gomes 86'), Bayron Morales-Vega (Kaisei Korytoski 46'), Brandon Velez
Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida
UNDER 15s
New England Revolution U-15s vs. Red Bull New York U-15s
Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Red Bulls Training Facility
New England Revolution 2, Red Bull New York 1
Scoring Summary:
NE - Musah Adamu (Boston Kahoalii) 2'
RBNY - 13'
NE - Arthur Bernardino (Musah Adamu) 52'
Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre (Nate Brown 60'); Asher Cotter, Langston Powell (Jeremiah Moyano 60'), Dalu Nwazojie (Nicolas Escobar 55'), Hans Marten; Kai Nielsen, Andrew Hsu, Boston Kahoalii (Shayne Dos Santos 46'); Musah Adamu, Rico Janairo (Landon Ho Sang 60'), Arthur Bernardino (Elijah Obayagbona 55')
Substitutes Not Used: None
UNDER 14s
New England Revolution U-14s vs. Cedar Stars Bergen U-14s
Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Fairleigh Dickinson University
New England Revolution 0, Cedar Stars Bergen 4
Scoring Summary:
CSA - 32'
CSA - 51'
CSA - 72'
CSA - 76'
Revolution U-14s: Xavier Farone; Julian Gomez (Sami Chao 40'), Darragh Nugent, Ivan Pokinboroda, Ayden Gomes; Enrique Rosado, Dylan Armah, Drake Roberts (Gavin Rybak 40'); Jayden Lefter, Nolan Nairn (Mikey Miller 55'), Asher Cotter
Substitutes Not Used: None
UNDER 13s
New England Revolution U-13s vs. Cedar Stars Bergen U-13s
Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Fairleigh Dickinson University
New England Revolution 0, Cedar Stars Bergen 4
Scoring Summary:
CSA - 12'
CSA - 24'
CSA - 30'
CSA - 70'
Revolution U-13s: Petr Tsarev; Noah Alcin, Myles Walsh, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Ben Robinson; Austin Martin, Sami Chao, Ollie Conlon; Amare Laurent, Mikey Miller, Gavin Rybak
Substitutes Used: Kyle Surkont, Kento Chamovitz, Kauan Nascimento, Bryson Villota, Lucas Williams, Isaiah Adesco
