MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

NEW YORK  (Wednesday, November 26, 2025)  - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 92nd+ minute of Vancouver's match against LAFC on November 22nd.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Diego FC forward Corey Baird for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 28th minute of San Diego's match against Minnesota United FC on November 24th.







