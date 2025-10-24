MNUFC Announces Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One, Game 1 Matchday Activities for Monday Night
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- No. 4 Minnesota United on Monday night hosts No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC in Game 1 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. Kick for Game 1 at Allianz Field - presented by Allina Health, Federated Insurance, NutriSource and Target - is set for 8:00 p.m. CT.
To celebrate Monday's MLS Cup Playoffs match at Allianz Field, the stadium will be filled with activities and several in-game elements that fans will notice, building excitement ahead of Game 1.
Single-game tickets to Monday night's playoffs contest against the Sounders are still available, and fans interested in purchasing tickets can do so by visiting SeatGeek.
Fans attending the match are encouraged to wear the color black in an effort to fully blackout Allianz Field, and at each gate will receive a playoffs rally towel as the gate giveaway upon entering the stadium.
Different matchday experiences will be showcased before and during the game. Before the match, fans can stop by the Sun Country Lawn Layover for pregame activities and live music, which opens at 5:30 p.m. CT. At the Lawn Layover, fans can partake in several activations and receive giveaways from a number of Minnesota United's partners, including: Target, Grand Casino, Sazerac, Blaze Credit Union and Castle Danger Brewing.
Notably inside the Sun Country Lawn Layover, soccer freestyle professional Pagu will wow fans with his juggling skills from 5:30 - 6:15 p.m. Then for a main performance, Lazerbeak, a Minneapolis-based artist and producer, will play a setlist on the Lawn Layover stage from 6:15 - 7:30 p.m., joined by music artists Dwynell Roland, Longshot and Mixed Blood Majority.
Fans are then encouraged to get to their seats by 7:45 p.m. for the start of the pregame, where they can become part of the show by scanning the video board QR code, which will enable cell phone flashlights to sync to the beat of the music creating a fan-fueled light show with on-field pyrotechnics added to the experience. Halftime includes an encore performance by Lazerbeak, featuring Mixed Blood Majority, inside the stadium.
