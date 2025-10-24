San Diego FC Signs Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov to a Contract Extension

Published on October 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has re-signed team captain and midfielder Jeppe Tverskov to a contract extension guaranteed through the 2027 season, with a Club option through 2028.

"From being one of our first signings, to becoming the first captain in Club history - Jeppe has been an integral part of our early success on and off the field," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He's not only performed and shown the high level he has consistently but also played a key role in implementing how we want to play football. We're looking forward to having Jeppe and his family continue to call San Diego home and drive this Club forward."

Tverskov, 32, was among the Club's first three signings - alongside Marcus Ingvartsen - when he joined SDFC on March 19, 2024, ahead of its inaugural season. He made Club history as part of SDFC's first Starting XI and served as team captain in the Club's MLS debut, a 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on February 23, 2025.

This season, the Danish midfielder has been an integral part of SDFC, making 33 MLS Regular Season appearances (33 starts) while registering two goals and 13 assists that earned him a 2025 MLS All-Star selection. He also featured in two Leagues Cup matches, providing an assist in the group stage against Club Pachuca on July 30, 2025.

Transaction: SDFC re-sign midfielder and team captain Jeppe Tverskov to a contract extension through 2027 with a Club option through 2028.

Name: Jeppe Tverskov

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-1

Weight: 183 lbs.

Born: March 12, 1993

Age: 32

Birthplace: Copenhagen, Denmark

Previous Club: FC Nordsjaelland

Pronunciation: Ye-pey t-VER-skov

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.