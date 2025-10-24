San Diego FC Signs Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov to a Contract Extension
Published on October 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has re-signed team captain and midfielder Jeppe Tverskov to a contract extension guaranteed through the 2027 season, with a Club option through 2028.
"From being one of our first signings, to becoming the first captain in Club history - Jeppe has been an integral part of our early success on and off the field," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He's not only performed and shown the high level he has consistently but also played a key role in implementing how we want to play football. We're looking forward to having Jeppe and his family continue to call San Diego home and drive this Club forward."
Tverskov, 32, was among the Club's first three signings - alongside Marcus Ingvartsen - when he joined SDFC on March 19, 2024, ahead of its inaugural season. He made Club history as part of SDFC's first Starting XI and served as team captain in the Club's MLS debut, a 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on February 23, 2025.
This season, the Danish midfielder has been an integral part of SDFC, making 33 MLS Regular Season appearances (33 starts) while registering two goals and 13 assists that earned him a 2025 MLS All-Star selection. He also featured in two Leagues Cup matches, providing an assist in the group stage against Club Pachuca on July 30, 2025.
Transaction: SDFC re-sign midfielder and team captain Jeppe Tverskov to a contract extension through 2027 with a Club option through 2028.
Name: Jeppe Tverskov
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6-1
Weight: 183 lbs.
Born: March 12, 1993
Age: 32
Birthplace: Copenhagen, Denmark
Previous Club: FC Nordsjaelland
Pronunciation: Ye-pey t-VER-skov
For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 24, 2025
- Shell Energy Stadium to Host Dynamic International Friendly Between Venezuela and Australia - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC Announces Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One, Game 1 Matchday Activities for Monday Night - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Signs Defender Ryan Hollingshead to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Los Angeles FC
- Earthquakes Announce 2025 Club Award Winners - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro Team Tryout Announced for November 22-23 in Salinas - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Signs Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov to a Contract Extension - San Diego FC
- Join Us in Celebrating Leo Messi on Friday with a Special Prematch Presentation of the 2025 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Game One - New York City FC
- Whitecaps FC Expecting Record Playoff Crowd on Sunday and Highest Total Attendance - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Toronto FC Announce Year-End Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 Season - Toronto FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Signs Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov to a Contract Extension
- San Diego FC Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of the Colina del Sol Multi-Use Sport Courts with Copa Colina
- San Diego FC's Head Coach Mikey Varas and Designated Player and Winger Anders Dreyer Named Finalists for MLS End of Year Awards
- SDFC Will Face the Portland Timbers for Round One Best-Of-3 Series
- SDFC Wraps Regular Season with an Unforgettable Watch Party Crawl